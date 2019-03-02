Someone tried to convince ‘milk coke’ is a real thing and Tweeple are freaking out!

There is no dearth of bizarre food around the world. While some are whacky emerging trends, others are well-known dishes considered delicacies. And sometimes it is the weird combinations that baffle people. Latest thing joining the list is an erstwhile science experiment– milk coke. Yes, remember the time when as kids we mixed milk and Coca-Cola to find out what happens when the dairy is mixed into a carbonated drink. That is apparently a real thing in Birmingham and people love it!

The combo drink called the ‘milk coke’ has taken social media by storm, and got even lawmakers involved! It all started when a man tried to convince people it is a “delicious” beverage.

Comedy writer James Felton shared a photo of himself drinking the concoction online after a discussion between him and some of his friends on Twitter caught everyone’s attention online.

Milk coke is a real thing. Brummies love it. We can all move on from this discussion now, I will be taking no further questions. pic.twitter.com/dQR8bg3UAO — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 1, 2019

@davidallengreen Can you confirm or deny a thing for me? I am currently being told by @JimMFelton that milk in coca cola is A Brummie Thing. IS IT TRUE? — █║ ▌║ ᴍᴚ ʙᴇx ║ ▌║█ (@bexin2d) February 28, 2019

Honestly it’s delicious and the reason why I struggle with my weight. You are all missing out. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 28, 2019

You say this like it’s something I avoid, when I actually love nothing more than drinking a big mug of milk coke — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 28, 2019

“I’ve been drinking it since I was a child and had the metabolism to cope with the calories involved,” he told the Press Association.

And to prove that it’s a real thing and he has been doing it for years Felton shared a screenshot of his dad supporting him.

The discussion about the bizarre drink even got politicians involved, with Labour MP Wes Streeting looking to test the Birmingham theory.

@jessphillips What is your position on ‘milk coke’ please? — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) March 1, 2019

Never heard of it — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) March 1, 2019

The conversation quickly gained momentum and involved more than just friends and co-workers online and garnered mixed reactions online. While some thought it was disgusting, others were not sure how they feel after trying it out. Others even threaten to call on police to punish him for the obnoxious drink, and some tried to cope up with the situation sharing memes.

Please do not use the name of our fair city to spread such rubbish! https://t.co/1tvB1X9ehi — Jo (@joaemp) March 2, 2019

People from Birmingham love milk & coca cola mixed together? There's more reason to keep avoiding that dump. 😭😭😭

What kind of combination is this? Coke & milk is a recipe for a belly ache. 🤮🤮🤮 https://t.co/hLBntxAyDN — Ryan Colaço (Ryan C™) (@Ryan_Colaco) March 2, 2019

Someone call the police to report this hate crime https://t.co/wltUR1xlvG — John (@johntruman_) March 2, 2019

Ok I have been drinking this since I was a kid. I’m not sure how we started drinking it. We call it “London Fog” https://t.co/l4DHTwInso — Ally 😃 (@allymurpheee) March 2, 2019

@JimMFelton mixed a glass for me and it’s actually amazing. Think caffeinated chocolate milk — Steve potvin (@Steveideas) March 1, 2019

it’s time to deploy the national guard #milkcoke https://t.co/v8nssPqcmG — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) March 1, 2019

Today I learned people drink Coke with milk. pic.twitter.com/DmgqgVvmr8 — Stephen Davis (@SteveyD) March 1, 2019

I’ve called the police and they said they’ve been inundated with calls about this https://t.co/tu34VXhLu4 — Erica Buist (@ericabuist) March 1, 2019

Not sure about Brummies, a Glaswegian told me about this many years ago. It's meant to be a hangover cure but the real purpose is to enable one to continue on the Buckfast from breakfast time onwards.

I like the idea but would down the Coke/Irn Bru first, then the milk. — James Drace-Francis (@jdf35633) March 1, 2019

Why did I do this? Milk coke is not for humans pic.twitter.com/WELGsNkIml — Leo (@freepearn) March 1, 2019

After news of #milkcoke broke, inspired by @JimMFelton we decided to give it a go! pic.twitter.com/8oo6k7TNxn — UOGParklife (@UOGParklife) March 1, 2019

The children born in the post-brexit world are really going to grow up thinking Milk Coke was a delicacy enjoyed during the days where Britain had access to fresh diary — Craig (@Wingnan) March 1, 2019