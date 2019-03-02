Toggle Menu
Someone tried to convince ‘milk coke’ is a real thing and Tweeple are freaking out!

The combo drink called the milk coke has taken social media by storm, and got even lawmakers involved! It all started when a man tried to convince people it is a “delicious” beverage.

As milk coke trends on Twitter, it has people divided online.

There is no dearth of bizarre food around the world. While some are whacky emerging trends, others are well-known dishes considered delicacies. And sometimes it is the weird combinations that baffle people. Latest thing joining the list is an erstwhile science experiment– milk coke. Yes, remember the time when as kids we mixed milk and Coca-Cola to find out what happens when the dairy is mixed into a carbonated drink. That is apparently a real thing in Birmingham and people love it!

Comedy writer James Felton shared a photo of himself drinking the concoction online after a discussion between him and some of his friends on Twitter caught everyone’s attention online.

“I’ve been drinking it since I was a child and had the metabolism to cope with the calories involved,” he told the Press Association.

And to prove that it’s a real thing and he has been doing it for years Felton shared a screenshot of his dad supporting him.

The discussion about the bizarre drink even got politicians involved, with Labour MP Wes Streeting looking to test the Birmingham theory.

The conversation quickly gained momentum and involved more than just friends and co-workers online and garnered mixed reactions online. While some thought it was disgusting, others were not sure how they feel after trying it out. Others even threaten to call on police to punish him for the obnoxious drink, and some tried to cope up with the situation sharing memes.

