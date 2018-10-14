Follow Us:
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Someone put googly eyes on this revolutionary war general’s statue and netizens can’t stop ROFL-ing!

The incident triggered a series of reactions from people on social media. While many came up with googly-eyes inspired puns, others wondered who “vandal-eyezed” the historic monument.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 14, 2018 2:47:49 pm

googly eyes on War General Nathanael Greene in Savannah, googly eyes on statue, googly eyes memes, what is googly eye, vandalised with googly eyes, indian express, indian express news Authorities are still looking for the person who vandalised the statue. (Source: Twitter)

Someone stuck googly eyes on the Nathanael Greene statue at Johnson Square, Georgia and authorities are not pleased. The official Facebook page of the City of Savannah Government shared a post with pictures of the vandalised statues, stating that the incident was not a “laughing matter”. Moreover, they stressed that harming a historic monument is, in fact, a crime.

“Who did this?! Someone placed googly eyes on our historic #NathanaelGreene statue in #JohnsonSquare. It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it’s a crime. We are hoping to find the person responsible! If you have information, please call Savannah Police Department”, read the post.

“If we didn’t do anything this thing could get out of hand,” Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson told BuzzFeed News. “We want people to understand we don’t want to see this kind of thing happening. They need to know they can’t go around doing whatever they want to our statues,”  she added.

However, the incident triggered a series of reactions from people on social media. While many came up with googly-eyes inspired puns, others wondered who “vandal-eyezed” the historic monument. Here are some of the reactions trending on social media:

