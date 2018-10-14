Someone put googly eyes on this revolutionary war general’s statue and netizens can’t stop ROFL-ing!

Authorities are still looking for the person who vandalised the statue. (Source: Twitter)

Someone stuck googly eyes on the Nathanael Greene statue at Johnson Square, Georgia and authorities are not pleased. The official Facebook page of the City of Savannah Government shared a post with pictures of the vandalised statues, stating that the incident was not a “laughing matter”. Moreover, they stressed that harming a historic monument is, in fact, a crime.

“Who did this?! Someone placed googly eyes on our historic #NathanaelGreene statue in #JohnsonSquare. It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it’s a crime. We are hoping to find the person responsible! If you have information, please call Savannah Police Department”, read the post.

“If we didn’t do anything this thing could get out of hand,” Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson told BuzzFeed News. “We want people to understand we don’t want to see this kind of thing happening. They need to know they can’t go around doing whatever they want to our statues,” she added.

However, the incident triggered a series of reactions from people on social media. While many came up with googly-eyes inspired puns, others wondered who “vandal-eyezed” the historic monument. Here are some of the reactions trending on social media:

“WHO DID THIS?!” 👀 | The City of Savannah is looking for the person who “vandal-eyezed” a historic monument. They say someone put googly eyes on the Nathanael Greene statue in Johnson Square. They don’t think it’s funny and want to find the #GooglyEyeBandit 👀@WRDW_WAGT pic.twitter.com/eSlBUaJifD — Jason Raven (@JasonWRDW) October 12, 2018

Eye’m shocked & appalled. Iris-spect our national history, and expect schools to teach our Pupils to do the same. Lens come together & rentina-fy the situation. This is just bad Optics. pic.twitter.com/F37lKfJ9wK — ☀️jen 10:10 (@RosieClaire10) October 13, 2018

Now is the time for all good people to come to the aid of their country and put googly eyes on every Confederate monument, all across this great land. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 13, 2018

• Forget Banksy. This is where it’s at. https://t.co/DEgLPmMDud — ｍｉｎｕｓｂａＢＥＡＳＴ (@minusbaby) October 13, 2018

It’s such a big deal. Just remove the friking Google eyes https://t.co/PNSYkyZh9f — molly (@panic_fanic_12) October 14, 2018

