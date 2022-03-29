scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
‘Prophecy fulfilled’: Someone predicted Will Smith-Chris Rock’s Oscar moment in 2016 and netizens can’t keep calm

“Will Smith has to punch Chris Rock in the face .... He has no choice,” Twitter user, Jason, wrote on February 29, 2016, with no context.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 29, 2022 9:53:15 am
will smith, chris rock, oscars 2022, will smith slap chris rock, will smith chris rock moment prediction, viral news, indian expressThe unexpected altercation on stage at the Oscars has left netizens shocked.

At the biggest awards night in Hollywood, the Oscars, it wasn’t about moving speeches or stunning red carpet looks that dominated the conversation online. Instead, it was a rather unexpected event that left all stunned—WillSmith slapping host Chris Rock over a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith.

However, one person tweeted about Smith and Rock already in 2016 and now it’s going viral. “Will Smith has to punch Chris Rock in the face …. He has no choice,” Twitter user, Jason, wrote on February 29, 2016, with no context.

Six years down the line, the tweet became a reality at one of the entertainment industry’s most coveted award shows. Jason shared his poorly aged, prophecy tweet again writing simply: “Well…”

As Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle and said he was looking forward to a sequel to G.I. Jane, a visibly miffed Smith lost his temper. He walked toward the stage and did the unthinkable leaving everyone shocked and wondering if it was scripted.

As #WhatJustHappened trended worldwide with the audience in the auditorium and back at homes trying to wrap their heads around Smith’s action, leaving most divided—the 2016 tweet about a heated exchange between the two stars started gaining attention.

As the old tweet left netizens in a frenzy, the user later explained that it was about Rock making a joke about Smith’s wife even during the 2016 Oscars.

Amused by his prophecy, some joked they should ask him “what stocks to buy”, wondering if there were other predictions he had made. The rest of them couldn’t stop reacting with memes and jokes.

As people understood why Smith was angry and lauded him for standing up for his wife, they also stressed that violence is never acceptable. Smith later apologised for his outburst while accepting the Oscars for Best Actor.

