‘Prophecy fulfilled’: Someone predicted Will Smith-Chris Rock’s Oscar moment in 2016 and netizens can’t keep calm

At the biggest awards night in Hollywood, the Oscars, it wasn’t about moving speeches or stunning red carpet looks that dominated the conversation online. Instead, it was a rather unexpected event that left all stunned—WillSmith slapping host Chris Rock over a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith.

However, one person tweeted about Smith and Rock already in 2016 and now it’s going viral. “Will Smith has to punch Chris Rock in the face …. He has no choice,” Twitter user, Jason, wrote on February 29, 2016, with no context.

Six years down the line, the tweet became a reality at one of the entertainment industry’s most coveted award shows. Jason shared his poorly aged, prophecy tweet again writing simply: “Well…”

Well… https://t.co/pmbfy7f1eH — J A S O N (@_ja_s_on_) March 28, 2022

As Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle and said he was looking forward to a sequel to G.I. Jane, a visibly miffed Smith lost his temper. He walked toward the stage and did the unthinkable leaving everyone shocked and wondering if it was scripted.

As #WhatJustHappened trended worldwide with the audience in the auditorium and back at homes trying to wrap their heads around Smith’s action, leaving most divided—the 2016 tweet about a heated exchange between the two stars started gaining attention.

As the old tweet left netizens in a frenzy, the user later explained that it was about Rock making a joke about Smith’s wife even during the 2016 Oscars.

So far reference, I was referring to Chris Rock’s monologue at the 2016 #Oscars: https://t.co/3HnG5szCcn #HabitualLineStepper — J A S O N (@_ja_s_on_) March 28, 2022

Amused by his prophecy, some joked they should ask him “what stocks to buy”, wondering if there were other predictions he had made. The rest of them couldn’t stop reacting with memes and jokes.

only thing missing now is a Simpsons clip predicting this years ago — Muaaz (@mws) March 28, 2022

Dm me what stocks I should buy — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 28, 2022

TELL ME WHAT THE LOTTO NUMBERS ARE! pic.twitter.com/wrWfOK1Xcm — The Best of the Best (Michael) 🇲🇽🇺🇸🕸️🎥🎬🎞️ (@BestofthebestR7) March 28, 2022

I mean it should be this pic.twitter.com/xP1aTYJuD9 — The 🐝 Disco 🐝 Rangers (@Disco_Rangers) March 28, 2022

2016. Prophecy delayed is not prophecy denied. https://t.co/SW7jeBBPO8 — Fresh Prince of Nakuru (@LazarusKumi) March 28, 2022

jason from 2016 you’re not gonna believe this https://t.co/3q3wmJSaJe — john (@mexicanwilddog) March 28, 2022

Will Smith checking Twitter before tonight’s Oscars https://t.co/Ha4lrN6132 pic.twitter.com/j33uTapLHW — Poe’s Law : 3.33 You can (not) redo (@LivingScribe) March 28, 2022

Wild but the fact that SIX YEARS LATER he went after the man’s wife AGAIN https://t.co/kPE7qyc3Ro pic.twitter.com/QDn2pGHBQ8 — JohnFcknStewart 🇯🇲 (3rd time coming) (@John_FknStewart) March 28, 2022

As people understood why Smith was angry and lauded him for standing up for his wife, they also stressed that violence is never acceptable. Smith later apologised for his outburst while accepting the Oscars for Best Actor.