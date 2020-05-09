Follow Us:
Saturday, May 09, 2020
There’s now an Oreo ice cream samosa and netizens can’t take it

People also started posting other sweet variations of the samosa, and many were aghast to learn a Rooh Afza ice cream samosa and chocolate samosa exist.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2020 1:55:49 pm
weird food, bizarre food, oreo ice cream samosa, sweet samosa, chocolate samosa, unusal food combination, viral food news, indian express The photo of the ice-cream samosa is going viral. (Source: Hamza Gulzar/ Twitter)

Social media is full of pictures of food and experimental dishes as people across nations are restricted to their homes. However, the latest experiment – the Oreo samosa – is getting a thumbs down from many on the internet.

While there are sweet variants of samosas, the ice-cream and biscuit filling, hasn’t gone down well with most on social media.

Twitter user Hamza Gulzar (@boybawarchi) from Virginia in the US, routinely shares pictures of mouth-watering desserts and his latest offering was this creation.

While the responses on Instagram were largely positive, on Twitter the response was mostly critical.

Many said it was ‘outrageous’ and ‘blasphemy’. Some lashed out at the creator of the dish for ‘ruining’ the samosa, while others said he should never be allowed in the kitchen. However, the official handle for Oreo biscuits asked if there were any takers for the unique dish.

But there were some who were willing to see what this could taste like.

People also started posting other sweet variations of the samosa, and many were aghast to learn a Rooh Afza ice cream samosa and chocolate samosa exist.

Then people came across this unusual tea recipe in which the woman in the video used an orange drink powder.

Which item from these bizarre food list shocked you most?

