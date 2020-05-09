There’s now an Oreo ice cream samosa and netizens can’t take it

The photo of the ice-cream samosa is going viral. (Source: Hamza Gulzar/ Twitter) The photo of the ice-cream samosa is going viral. (Source: Hamza Gulzar/ Twitter)

Social media is full of pictures of food and experimental dishes as people across nations are restricted to their homes. However, the latest experiment – the Oreo samosa – is getting a thumbs down from many on the internet.

While there are sweet variants of samosas, the ice-cream and biscuit filling, hasn’t gone down well with most on social media.

Twitter user Hamza Gulzar (@boybawarchi) from Virginia in the US, routinely shares pictures of mouth-watering desserts and his latest offering was this creation.

While the responses on Instagram were largely positive, on Twitter the response was mostly critical.

Many said it was ‘outrageous’ and ‘blasphemy’. Some lashed out at the creator of the dish for ‘ruining’ the samosa, while others said he should never be allowed in the kitchen. However, the official handle for Oreo biscuits asked if there were any takers for the unique dish.

How I wish I was blind before seeing this https://t.co/oWn0pJpC5b — Pragya Mishra\\ (@pragyam299) May 8, 2020

Please stop.

For the love of God, stop. 🛑 https://t.co/pGjXVRUmqo — شاہ جی (@nadia8398) May 7, 2020

You need to do jail time https://t.co/FSzNDRrKKG — 💎 (@YoungVC_) May 7, 2020

Was off twitter for a lil – a bit late but let me say it loud and clear

“Blasphemy” it is !!! https://t.co/SHvmAhHffs — Enn Safe (@enn_safe) May 6, 2020

Block and report this guy 😑😑 https://t.co/qBX8Ldl9kc — Miss_301 (@Miss3zero1) May 6, 2020

I would like to call samosa police 🚨 right now, this is ridiculous…! 🤧

Look how they massacred my boy. https://t.co/mDwgewqBvj — Ali Dawar (@AliDawar10) May 6, 2020

Chappal kahan hai meri https://t.co/f5NrTnFaJ8 — Nidhi Thakur (@ChhotaRecharge) May 6, 2020

Kon hai yh log

Kahaan se aate h yh log 😭😭😭💔💔💔 https://t.co/WWp9Z8dMrJ — M A R Y A M 🖤 (@khidkitodmaryam) May 5, 2020

When people try experimenting such crazy stuff virus like Corona is born 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/yH5Q6llIeM — habibi (@chandan126772) May 5, 2020

But there were some who were willing to see what this could taste like.

hm…i would like to taste it. https://t.co/E3yFchJFwn — chahat (@tayIorkarma) May 5, 2020

The samosa pastry is very neutral, and this is a beautiful idea, Desi fried icecream 😂 — Ahmed Raza (@TrademarkRaza) May 4, 2020

This sounds so nice 🤭 Anything with vanilla ice cream is amazing https://t.co/ctSqKcju0b — iQhawekazi 💕🦋 (@Que_Mtini) May 5, 2020

People also started posting other sweet variations of the samosa, and many were aghast to learn a Rooh Afza ice cream samosa and chocolate samosa exist.

crispy samosa filled w homemade roof-afzah ice cream 🌹 pic.twitter.com/FLXhsPCe3y — babar (@babrawr) May 3, 2020

So you’re telling me you don’t like chocolate samosas?? pic.twitter.com/fCzXDiutos — mafz (@notmafz) May 3, 2020

Then people came across this unusual tea recipe in which the woman in the video used an orange drink powder.

I HAVE NEVER BEEN MORE HORRIFIED!!! pic.twitter.com/BimeihifzZ — NotAWonderWoman⁷ (@onmy9thlife) May 5, 2020

Which item from these bizarre food list shocked you most?

