There’s now an Oreo ice cream samosa and netizens can’t take it

Social media is full of pictures of food and experimental dishes as people across nations are restricted to their homes. However, the latest experiment – the Oreo samosa – is getting a thumbs down from many on the internet.
While there are sweet variants of samosas, the ice-cream and biscuit filling, hasn’t gone down well with most on social media.
Twitter user Hamza Gulzar (@boybawarchi) from Virginia in the US, routinely shares pictures of mouth-watering desserts and his latest offering was this creation.
While the responses on Instagram were largely positive, on Twitter the response was mostly critical.
Many said it was ‘outrageous’ and ‘blasphemy’. Some lashed out at the creator of the dish for ‘ruining’ the samosa, while others said he should never be allowed in the kitchen. However, the official handle for Oreo biscuits asked if there were any takers for the unique dish.
Any takers? https://t.co/dcEBoRqU7d
— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) May 7, 2020
How I wish I was blind before seeing this https://t.co/oWn0pJpC5b
— Pragya Mishra\\ (@pragyam299) May 8, 2020
😵😵 Kya haal lr diya samose ka 😨😨 https://t.co/hphkJBftNc pic.twitter.com/Xr9dWrRsEy
— Sadab (@shadab1252) May 8, 2020
Aloo— https://t.co/YpZfBH6sxU pic.twitter.com/6pTQysKIjl
— Dipen (@iDipen_) May 7, 2020
Please stop.
For the love of God, stop. 🛑 https://t.co/pGjXVRUmqo
— شاہ جی (@nadia8398) May 7, 2020
You need to do jail time https://t.co/FSzNDRrKKG
— 💎 (@YoungVC_) May 7, 2020
Was off twitter for a lil – a bit late but let me say it loud and clear
“Blasphemy” it is !!! https://t.co/SHvmAhHffs
— Enn Safe (@enn_safe) May 6, 2020
Block and report this guy 😑😑 https://t.co/qBX8Ldl9kc
— Miss_301 (@Miss3zero1) May 6, 2020
I would like to call samosa police 🚨 right now, this is ridiculous…! 🤧
Look how they massacred my boy. https://t.co/mDwgewqBvj
— Ali Dawar (@AliDawar10) May 6, 2020
Chappal kahan hai meri https://t.co/f5NrTnFaJ8
— Nidhi Thakur (@ChhotaRecharge) May 6, 2020
Kon hai yh log
Kahaan se aate h yh log 😭😭😭💔💔💔 https://t.co/WWp9Z8dMrJ
— M A R Y A M 🖤 (@khidkitodmaryam) May 5, 2020
https://t.co/KfcFNQEPIR pic.twitter.com/kMM3RK5ejC
— ƘΛßIᖇ🍴 (@KabirMassx) May 4, 2020
When people try experimenting such crazy stuff virus like Corona is born 🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/yH5Q6llIeM
— habibi (@chandan126772) May 5, 2020
Don’t let these people in the kitchen https://t.co/RASxHvd0HW pic.twitter.com/8CX4UEPeMK
— 🐝 (@archerlouist) May 5, 2020
— 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙚𝙚𝙡 (@MeiDoctor) May 4, 2020
But there were some who were willing to see what this could taste like.
Okay I support this. https://t.co/fqf6igQQ99
— Mehreen Zahra-Malik (@mehreenzahra) May 5, 2020
https://t.co/tdmx6fHjGv pic.twitter.com/pIlex6TZM7
— Ali (@altaza_) May 5, 2020
hm…i would like to taste it. https://t.co/E3yFchJFwn
— chahat (@tayIorkarma) May 5, 2020
The samosa pastry is very neutral, and this is a beautiful idea, Desi fried icecream 😂
— Ahmed Raza (@TrademarkRaza) May 4, 2020
This sounds so nice 🤭
Anything with vanilla ice cream is amazing https://t.co/ctSqKcju0b
— iQhawekazi 💕🦋 (@Que_Mtini) May 5, 2020
People also started posting other sweet variations of the samosa, and many were aghast to learn a Rooh Afza ice cream samosa and chocolate samosa exist.
crispy samosa filled w homemade roof-afzah ice cream 🌹 pic.twitter.com/FLXhsPCe3y
— babar (@babrawr) May 3, 2020
So you’re telling me you don’t like chocolate samosas?? pic.twitter.com/fCzXDiutos
— mafz (@notmafz) May 3, 2020
Then people came across this unusual tea recipe in which the woman in the video used an orange drink powder.
I HAVE NEVER BEEN MORE HORRIFIED!!! pic.twitter.com/BimeihifzZ
— NotAWonderWoman⁷ (@onmy9thlife) May 5, 2020
Which item from these bizarre food list shocked you most?
