‘Someone give the poor bird an egg’: Video of bird bouncing golf balls on concrete goes viral

A hilarious video of a bird “bouncing” golf balls has left netizens ROFL-ing after it went viral on social media. Tweeted by a parody account, Jesus Chrysler, the clip features an excited bird, which some identified as Secretarybird, running around the golf field while picking up balls and bouncing them on the concrete area.

ALSO READ | ‘Stowaway bat’ inside flight cabin shocks passengers

Advertising

“This bird just discovered that golf balls bounce on concrete and he’s absolutely loving it,” read the caption on the video, which went viral with over 2.9 million views. While in the video, the bird did seem to enjoy bouncing the ball, many viewers felt that it had confused the golf balls for eggs.

This bird just discovered that golf balls bounce on concrete and he’s absolutely loving it. pic.twitter.com/rXQVgWZXu7 — Jesus Chrysler (@JesusChrysler15) August 2, 2019

“More likely he thinks the ball is an egg or a shell and he’s trying to break it open,” wrote a user. “It’s how the bird breaks open eggs to eat,” tweeted another.

He prolly thinks they’re eggs and he wants to crack and eat them… — Colleen (@Colleen62567745) August 4, 2019

Someone give the poor bird an egg. — renew your ninja subs here kiddos. sry no fortnite (@plopfictionally) August 2, 2019

That bird’s hilarious! Is anyone else old enough to remember those birds that tipped up and down in the glass of water? — Sandra Fandazz (@twhlvrldy) August 2, 2019

Bizarre how humans put their own personalities of animals ? — comfy sofa (@gogetemboy1969) August 2, 2019

More likely he thinks the ball is an egg or a shell and he’s trying to break it open. — maryscriver (@maryscriver) August 2, 2019