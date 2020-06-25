Police called to deal with children playing football on streets, join them instead

The children and the mother was happy to see the police officers joining in for the afternoon game. (Source: Wendy Browns/ Instagram) The children and the mother was happy to see the police officers joining in for the afternoon game. (Source: Wendy Browns/ Instagram)

A group of children were playing football in their Ohio neighbourhood weekend when someone called the police to deal with them. But after the police personnel arrived, they joined the children instead of getting them off the street. The gesture that came even as the US deals with issues of brutality and racism in its police forces is getting a lot of praise online.

In the video, the children are seen playing on the streets when the police arrive. But the two policemen don’t object in any way and instead join the game.

The mother of the boys, Wendy Browns posted the videos on Instagram saying, “A #Karen called the police on my kids for playing football in the street. The @shakerpolicedepartment pulled up and joined in on the game.” Appreciating the sweet gesture by the cops who answered the call, she added, “Thank you for letting the kids be kids!”

Sharing the clip online, the police force wrote on Twitter: “The only thing our officers enjoy more than hanging with the kids, is the chance to be kids themselves, even if for a moment!!”

Talking to Fox 8 News, the woman said that they encourage the children to go outside and play, so they were just playing football in the street.

“I don’t know the cop’s name, but he came to me and said ‘I don’t know who would do it, but someone called police on the kids, they said they were playing in the street so we came by.’ And he said ‘we used to play in the street as kids,’” Brown told the news outlet.

“If we didn’t have the three gentlemen that came over to check on them, it could’ve gone way worse,” she told local channel News 10.

