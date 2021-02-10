This video of a soldier effortlessly playing drums is a hit on social media

Since being shared on Twitter, the undated video has garnered over 8 lakh views.

A video of an Indian soldier effortlessly playing drums has done viral on the internet, impressing many.

The video, which was shared by @Soldierathon on Twitter, shows Indian soldier, identified as Sam K. Daniel, playing the drums as his colleagues cheer him on.

In the two and a half minute-long clip, Daniel can also be seen performing tricks with the drum sticks, impressing his viewers.

Take a look here:

Super Talented Indian Soldier Sam K. Daniel@narendramodi Prime Minister Sir can you make him famous😊?

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 @adgpi pic.twitter.com/11QkW2mS65 — Soldierathon (@Soldierathon) February 8, 2021

Impressed by his trucks and rhythm, many on social media took to the comment section, posting words of appreciation for the soldier. Take a look here:

Super talented — Kranthikumar (@Kranthi94510908) February 10, 2021

Our brother is already famous because he is protecting our motherland ! — Shajieel Ravindran (@shajieel) February 8, 2021

Services are full of such talents. Kudos soldier. 👍💐 — Sameer S Satavahana ⚓🐾🦁 (@sssatvahana) February 8, 2021

Speechless, desperate to watch full version 😍👍👏 — Amit Chavda (@AmitChavda81) February 9, 2021

It’s just wOoowwW…. incredible — ⚡Zainul (@ZainulabedinB) February 8, 2021

His hands wow! Superbly talented @ndtv — Jayanti Dey (@jdey63) February 8, 2021

