This video of a soldier effortlessly playing drums is a hit on social media

A video of an Indian soldier effortlessly playing drums has done viral on the internet, impressing many.
The video, which was shared by @Soldierathon on Twitter, shows Indian soldier, identified as Sam K. Daniel, playing the drums as his colleagues cheer him on.
In the two and a half minute-long clip, Daniel can also be seen performing tricks with the drum sticks, impressing his viewers.
Take a look here:
Super Talented Indian Soldier Sam K. Daniel@narendramodi Prime Minister Sir can you make him famous😊?
Jai Hind 🇮🇳 @adgpi pic.twitter.com/11QkW2mS65
— Soldierathon (@Soldierathon) February 8, 2021
Impressed by his trucks and rhythm, many on social media took to the comment section, posting words of appreciation for the soldier. Take a look here:
Super talented
— Kranthikumar (@Kranthi94510908) February 10, 2021
Our brother is already famous because he is protecting our motherland !
— Shajieel Ravindran (@shajieel) February 8, 2021
Services are full of such talents. Kudos soldier. 👍💐
— Sameer S Satavahana ⚓🐾🦁 (@sssatvahana) February 8, 2021
Wonderful 👏👏🙏
— दीपिका (@devatheangel) February 9, 2021
Speechless, desperate to watch full version 😍👍👏
— Amit Chavda (@AmitChavda81) February 9, 2021
It’s just wOoowwW…. incredible
— ⚡Zainul (@ZainulabedinB) February 8, 2021
His hands wow! Superbly talented @ndtv
— Jayanti Dey (@jdey63) February 8, 2021
Well done!! Amazing performance!!
— Chaman Lal (@iamchamanjmu) February 8, 2021
Since being shared on Twitter, the undated video has garnered over 8 lakh views.
