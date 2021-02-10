scorecardresearch
This video of a soldier effortlessly playing drums is a hit on social media

The video, which was shared by @Soldierathon on Twitter shows Indian soldier, identified as Sam K. Daniel playing the drums effortlessly as his colleagues cheered him on.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 2:08:32 pm
Soldier playing drums, viral video, Indian soldier playing drums, Indian soldier drum tricks, Trending news, Indian express news



The video, which was shared by @Soldierathon on Twitter, shows Indian soldier, identified as Sam K. Daniel, playing the drums as his colleagues cheer him on.

In the two and a half minute-long clip, Daniel can also be seen performing tricks with the drum sticks, impressing his viewers.

Take a look here:

Impressed by his trucks and rhythm, many on social media took to the comment section, posting words of appreciation for the soldier. Take a look here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the undated video has garnered over 8 lakh views.

