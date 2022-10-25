scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

#SolarEclipse trends on Twitter. See photographs of the last solar eclipse of the year

The solar eclipse was viewed from most parts of India, parts of Europe, northern Africa, and large parts of western and central Asia.

(PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

As one of the most awe-inspiring partial solar eclipses or ‘Surya Grahan’ is underway, social media platforms are flooded with mesmerising photographs and videos of the spectacle, captured in different settings and backgrounds from different parts of the world.

Barring the northeastern states, the solar eclipse was witnessed from most parts of India, parts of Europe, northern Africa, and large parts of western and central Asia.

The partial solar eclipse on October 25 marked the last solar eclipse of the year.

During a solar eclipse the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, curbing some of the Sun’s light from reaching our planet. There are three kinds of solar eclipses – total solar eclipse, annular eclipse and partial solar eclipse. During a partial solar eclipse, the Sun will be partly covered by the Moon as it passes in front of it. Meanwhile, during a total eclipse, the Moon will completely cover the Sun and during an annular solar eclipse, the Moon will leave an edge visible and not fully cover the Sun.

Usually, a solar eclipse occurs around two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse and it never happens solely.

A lunar eclipse is scheduled to happen on November 8.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 06:20:03 pm
