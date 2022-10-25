SolarEclipse trends on Twitter. See photographs of the last solar eclipse of the year

As one of the most awe-inspiring partial solar eclipses or ‘Surya Grahan’ is underway, social media platforms are flooded with mesmerising photographs and videos of the spectacle, captured in different settings and backgrounds from different parts of the world.

Barring the northeastern states, the solar eclipse was witnessed from most parts of India, parts of Europe, northern Africa, and large parts of western and central Asia.

The partial solar eclipse on October 25 marked the last solar eclipse of the year.

A partial solar eclipse is visible in the United Arab Emirates as well as other parts of the world. Thousands are expected to take to the streets to observe the unique phenomenon.#solareclipse #partialsolareclipse #Dubai #Live #Reuters #Science https://t.co/vEMvkyNRGJ — Reuters (@Reuters) October 25, 2022

Stepped out for an errand completely forgetting about the #eclipse. pic.twitter.com/BZQzQNA6oa — Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) October 25, 2022

Trying to capture the beauty of Cosmic family ☀️

Have a good day folks ❤️🌻#SolarEclipse #SolarEclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/5Veu6RP17N — Atul Boylla (@atulmakescenes) October 25, 2022

The last solar eclipse of 2022 has begun! See the first photos here. https://t.co/QbxhoDSRL7 pic.twitter.com/0m48cQOJjf — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) October 25, 2022

@RoyalAstroSoc #SolarEclipse2022 Final phase, clouds coming and going. Fantastic sight 👀 from the Scottish Borders near Coldstream. pic.twitter.com/2bVBCpQPBh — Robert Hardy (@Rob8H) October 25, 2022

#SolarEclipse #SolarEclipse2022 #SolarEclipse2022LIVE

Taken with a phone: please be careful not to damage your equipment or even your eyes! Just use proper and dedicated equipment! pic.twitter.com/wjdS7EDqw8 — catchingphotons (@catchingphoton1) October 25, 2022

A bit of cloud cover reduced the glare of the sun enough for me to grab this using a Sony ZV E10, no special filters or lenses, faffed about with camera settings, got lucky with a bit of cloud and this is the end result. #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/KrE77IDgP6 — Darren Heath (@_dheath74_) October 25, 2022

🌞 This is happening! The partial solar eclipse will end at approximately 9:01 a.m. EDT (1301 GMT). pic.twitter.com/07qjEcxCVo — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) October 25, 2022

During a solar eclipse the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, curbing some of the Sun’s light from reaching our planet. There are three kinds of solar eclipses – total solar eclipse, annular eclipse and partial solar eclipse. During a partial solar eclipse, the Sun will be partly covered by the Moon as it passes in front of it. Meanwhile, during a total eclipse, the Moon will completely cover the Sun and during an annular solar eclipse, the Moon will leave an edge visible and not fully cover the Sun.

Usually, a solar eclipse occurs around two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse and it never happens solely.

A lunar eclipse is scheduled to happen on November 8.