Solar Eclipse 2021: NASA shares mesmerising pictures of ‘Ring of Fire’, netizens react

The phenomena, also known as the 'Ring of Fire' takes place when the moon passes between Earth and the sun and blocks the light of the sun.

Several parts of the world experienced the first Solar Eclipse of the year on June 10 and Twitter was flooded with pictures and videos of the same.

Joining the bandwagon, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s ‘Sun and Space’ Twitter account too shared mesmerising pictures of the celestial phenomena from the Northern Hemisphere.

Sharing pictures from the East coast, the space agency also encouraged its followers to share pictures of the eclipse captures by them.

Take a look here:

Today, people in parts of the Northern Hemisphere saw a partial or annular solar eclipse! 🌙 Here are a few of our photos from the East Coast. https://t.co/4Q9RjQaePq #SolarEclipse Did you see the eclipse? Show us your photos! pic.twitter.com/UqTZai3MX4 — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) June 10, 2021

Take a look at some of the reactions and pictures under the hashtag #SolarEclipse:

From the north shore of Long Island, NY pic.twitter.com/OILcYu39Pw — Geishhh (@spacegeisha) June 10, 2021

Such a wonderful image captured by NASA 👌👌♥️♥️♥️ — Harshit Kumar Singh (@Harshit72338442) June 10, 2021

BEAUTIFUL — kervin (@1969kervin) June 11, 2021

This is rare and amazing😍 — Divyam Singh (@Divyamsecluded) June 10, 2021

This is beautiful 😍 @NASASun — NASA Fan (@nasafan_) June 10, 2021

Gorgeous photos thanks for sharing😃 — Saz Leads 🇦🇺 (@LeadsSaz) June 10, 2021

From Scranton PA pic.twitter.com/qsO8LK3KtM — Danny Sallurday (@dannysallurday) June 10, 2021

Compo Beach, Westport CT pic.twitter.com/9CiDMimLCm — Paul Greenberg (@Paulyg911) June 10, 2021

Amazing. 😃 it’s pity it’s only passing through the north east. — Al (@Al_in_TX) June 10, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The phenomena, also known as the ‘Ring of Fire’ takes place when the moon passes between Earth and the sun and blocks the light of the sun. However, if the moon is too far, it appears smaller and does not block the entire view of the sun. This creates what looks like a ring around the moon.

According to NASA, annular solar eclipses appear every 18 months somewhere on Earth and they are visible only a few minutes, unlike lunar eclipses.

As per the map published by the space agency, the solar eclipse will be visible in India, but only from Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

The celestial event comes weeks after the year’s first super blood moon and total lunar eclipse, which took place on May 26.