Friday, June 11, 2021
Solar Eclipse 2021: NASA shares mesmerising pictures of ‘Ring of Fire’, netizens react

Sharing pictures from the East coast, the space agency also encouraged its followers to share pictures of the eclipse captures by them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 11, 2021 1:26:45 pm
Solar Eclipse 2021, Ring of fire, NASA, Twitter, Solar Eclipse pictures, Solar Eclipse date, Solar Eclipse time, Solar Eclipse live, Solar Eclipse updates, Solar Eclipse images, Solar Eclipse how to watch, Solar Eclipse videos, Solar Eclipse trending, Indian Express newsThe phenomena, also known as the 'Ring of Fire' takes place when the moon passes between Earth and the sun and blocks the light of the sun.

Several parts of the world experienced the first Solar Eclipse of the year on June 10 and Twitter was flooded with pictures and videos of the same.

Joining the bandwagon, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s ‘Sun and Space’ Twitter account too shared mesmerising pictures of the celestial phenomena from the Northern Hemisphere.

Take a look here:

Take a look at some of the reactions and pictures under the hashtag #SolarEclipse:

The phenomena, also known as the ‘Ring of Fire’ takes place when the moon passes between Earth and the sun and blocks the light of the sun. However, if the moon is too far, it appears smaller and does not block the entire view of the sun. This creates what looks like a ring around the moon.

According to NASA, annular solar eclipses appear every 18 months somewhere on Earth and they are visible only a few minutes, unlike lunar eclipses.

As per the map published by the space agency, the solar eclipse will be visible in India, but only from Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

The celestial event comes weeks after the year’s first super blood moon and total lunar eclipse, which took place on May 26.

