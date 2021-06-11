Solar Eclipse 2021: NASA shares mesmerising pictures of ‘Ring of Fire’, netizens react

June 11, 2021 1:26:45 pm
Several parts of the world experienced the first Solar Eclipse of the year on June 10 and Twitter was flooded with pictures and videos of the same.
Joining the bandwagon, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s ‘Sun and Space’ Twitter account too shared mesmerising pictures of the celestial phenomena from the Northern Hemisphere.
Sharing pictures from the East coast, the space agency also encouraged its followers to share pictures of the eclipse captures by them.
Take a look here:
Today, people in parts of the Northern Hemisphere saw a partial or annular solar eclipse! 🌙 Here are a few of our photos from the East Coast. https://t.co/4Q9RjQaePq #SolarEclipse
Did you see the eclipse? Show us your photos! pic.twitter.com/UqTZai3MX4
— NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) June 10, 2021
Take a look at some of the reactions and pictures under the hashtag #SolarEclipse:
From the north shore of Long Island, NY pic.twitter.com/OILcYu39Pw
— Geishhh (@spacegeisha) June 10, 2021
Such a wonderful image captured by NASA 👌👌♥️♥️♥️
— Harshit Kumar Singh (@Harshit72338442) June 10, 2021
BEAUTIFUL
— kervin (@1969kervin) June 11, 2021
This is rare and amazing😍
— Divyam Singh (@Divyamsecluded) June 10, 2021
This is beautiful 😍 @NASASun
— NASA Fan (@nasafan_) June 10, 2021
Gorgeous photos thanks for sharing😃
— Saz Leads 🇦🇺 (@LeadsSaz) June 10, 2021
One more from the back of the camera #toronto #Eclipse2021 pic.twitter.com/44YkMK8iEy
— Sergio (@savsyu) June 10, 2021
From Scranton PA pic.twitter.com/qsO8LK3KtM
— Danny Sallurday (@dannysallurday) June 10, 2021
Compo Beach, Westport CT pic.twitter.com/9CiDMimLCm
— Paul Greenberg (@Paulyg911) June 10, 2021
Asbury Park, NJ pic.twitter.com/YK9UsTCOq0
— Patrick Javick (@PatrickGS1US) June 10, 2021
— Nick Tubbs (@sbbutkcin) June 10, 2021
Amazing. 😃 it’s pity it’s only passing through the north east.
— Al (@Al_in_TX) June 10, 2021
The phenomena, also known as the ‘Ring of Fire’ takes place when the moon passes between Earth and the sun and blocks the light of the sun. However, if the moon is too far, it appears smaller and does not block the entire view of the sun. This creates what looks like a ring around the moon.
According to NASA, annular solar eclipses appear every 18 months somewhere on Earth and they are visible only a few minutes, unlike lunar eclipses.
As per the map published by the space agency, the solar eclipse will be visible in India, but only from Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)
The celestial event comes weeks after the year’s first super blood moon and total lunar eclipse, which took place on May 26.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-