As world witnessed the last eclipse of 2019, Netizens flood social media with hilarious memes

In India, the eclipse started roughly around 8:00 am but wasn't easily visible in many parts of the country.

As several people observed the last solar eclipse of the year 2019, pictures of the annular eclipse, which happens when the moon is farthest from the Earth, poured in on social media.

Seen in Saudi Arabia, India, Sumatra, Borneo Asia, netizens were able to capture the “dark disk”, which forms when the moon does not completely block the sun. In India, while the eclipse started roughly at around 8:00 am, it wasn’t easily visible in many parts of the country.

While some of the best views were seen from south India, the clouds in the capital reduced visibility. Soon, several memes surfaced on social media, making the most of the celestial phenomenon. Here, take a look:

Solar Eclipse🌘 of 2019 begins, will turn Sun☀️ into Ring of Fire 🔥#solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/B4fmcFBYip — KarthickPrabhakaran (@KarthiPrabha23) December 26, 2019

#solareclipse2019 exist. Memers ready to make memes

Meanwhile sun:- pic.twitter.com/IVBiexnE1B — The Skinny Hulk (@Abhijee22691599) December 26, 2019

#solareclipse2019 Pic 1 : Sun on any other day

Pic 2 : Sun on solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/wBx2LF1W59 — Rahul (@iamRahul66) December 26, 2019

#solareclipse2019 Pic 1: What we Pakistanis Expected

Pic 2: What we Saw ! 😒😐 pic.twitter.com/DGrNQtxj6V — Aلi Shah (@__GeminiMan) December 26, 2019

