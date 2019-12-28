Year Ender 2019: Take a look at these social media stars that took Internet by storm

Here’s the list of top five social media stars who were trending in 2019. Here’s the list of top five social media stars who were trending in 2019.

The year 2019 saw several new faces taking the limelight in social media platforms. From the rise of Ranu Mondal and the disappointed Pakistani fan’s heartfelt rant to his team to young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, there were quite a few who dominated the cyberspace for the year. Let’s take a trip down the memory lane and see who else dominated social media and the reason for it.

Greta Thunberg

The 16-year-old emerged as the TIME Person of the Year for 2019, becoming the “youngest individual ever” to receive the accolade. (Photo source: File image) The 16-year-old emerged as the TIME Person of the Year for 2019, becoming the “youngest individual ever” to receive the accolade. (Photo source: File image)

The first on the list had to be Greta Thunberg. For decades, world leaders have struggled to take concrete action to tackle climate change. But it was Thunberg, a teenager from Sweden, who got their attention. Thunberg went on a solo protest outside her country’s parliament in 2018 and got global attention in 2019 when children and adults from across the globe joined her to ask lawmakers and politicians to take charge to battle global warming amid the greatest mass extinction of the century. She also emerged as the TIME Person of the Year for 2019, becoming the “youngest individual ever” to receive the accolade.

Ranu Mondal

In the video, the woman is seen singing the all-time classic amidst the busy Ranaghat railway station, where her pure and pristine voice takes her audience down the memory lane. (Picture source: In the video, the woman is seen singing the all-time classic amidst the busy Ranaghat railway station, where her pure and pristine voice takes her audience down the memory lane. (Picture source: Facebook

Nobody thought the woman, who was captured singing the colossal hit Ek Pyar Ka Nagma at a West Bengal railway station would soon become the Ranu Mondal we all know today. She is the perfect example of an overnight internet celebrity and was first spotted mesmerising people with her soulful voice at Ranaghat station in West Bengal. The video, which went viral in July was originally shared by BarpetaTown on their facebook page.

Paragliding guy

Moments into the glide, an anxious Sahu, who is surrounded by fog, starts requesting the glider to take him back to the ground. Moments into the glide, an anxious Sahu, who is surrounded by fog, starts requesting the glider to take him back to the ground.

Vipin Sahu, who is also known as the paragliding guy became an overnight internet sensation after his first time paragliding video went viral. An anxious Sahu, who was paragliding for the first in Kullu can be seen requesting his instructor to make him land. He even attempts to bribe the instructor. Apart from his famous line “Bhayi! land karado”, he also triggered a memes fest on various social media platforms.

Pakistan cricket fan

In the video, the fan rants that the Pakistan team should give up cricket and take up wrestling instead. (Source: Screengrab) In the video, the fan rants that the Pakistan team should give up cricket and take up wrestling instead. (Source: Screengrab)

Many Pakistani fans were disappointed after Virat Kohli and his men defeated Pakistan in the World Cup. But one particular fan took the defeat to his heart and became an overnight sensation after he spat fury at his team and blamed their unhealthy lifestyle and general lack of discipline. The man, who was later identified as Momin Saqib said in a rather emotional rant, said that the Pakistan team should give up cricket and takeup wrestling instead.

The Egg

Shared by an account world_record_egg on January 4, the picture of just the egg has garnered over 24 million likes at the time of writing. (Source: Getty Images) Shared by an account world_record_egg on January 4, the picture of just the egg has garnered over 24 million likes at the time of writing. (Source: Getty Images)

Believe it or not, a photo of an orange and lightly freckled egg took the internet by storm and even grossed the most number of likes on Instagram, surpassing Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement picture- which had the most number of likes on the photo-sharing platform. Shared by an account world_record_egg on January 4, the picture of the egg garnered over 24 million likes at the time of sharing, beating the previous record of 18 million likes held by Jenner.

