Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Lost and found: A social media post helps artist get back artwork lost on flight

The ‘climber-turned-travelling artist’ approached the airlines for help but did not find out the whereabouts of her lost artwork that she had created during her stay in Iceland. Luckily, it was recovered by a helpful airlines employee who came across her Instagram post.

Thanks to the apathy of the airlines, forgetting something on a flight usually means that the thing is lost forever. Alyse Dietel, an artist, recently forgot a bunch of her drawings and finished commissioned pieces in the overhead bin of her flight to Copenhagen, Denmark.

The ‘climber-turned-travelling artist’ approached the airlines for assistance but did not find out the whereabouts of her lost artwork that she had created during her two-month stay in Iceland.

In a bid to get some help, Dietel posted about her lost artwork on Instagram and luckily it was noted by an airlines employee named Irek Michal. Michal promised Dietel that he will check the lost and found section of the airline. Fortunately, he did end up finding the lost artwork and shipped it to Dietel.

He spent 395 Swedish Krona (approximately $38 or Rs 3,100) to ship the artwork back to Dietel. What makes the story even more wholesome is when Michal asked the artist to donate this shipping amount to a charity instead of paying him.

Dietel recounted this touching experience in an Instagram post that soon went viral with over one lakh likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This is the loveliest story. I can feel your happiness and the weight of the world lifted off your shoulders. There are good people in the world taking the time to take care of another human. Lovely..”

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 17:43 IST
