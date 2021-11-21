Social media outcry after ‘accidental discharge’ of gun triggers panic at Atlanta airport

Panic seized travellers at Atlanta airport in the USA after a man’s gun went off in what is said to be an “accidental discharge”. Videos on social media showed terrified passengers scrambling around, looking for cover, thinking the shot may have been fired by an active shooter. The incident has brought the focus back on gun laws in America and have engaged internet users in a fresh debate online.

Three people were hurt in the chaos that ensued at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which was teeming with passengers travelling for the Thanksgiving holidays. The incident occurred around 1.30 pm when a “prohibited item” was detected in a passenger’s luggage while it underwent X-ray screening at the security checkpoint.

The passenger who brought the gun then fled from the scene, running out of the airport exit with the firearm, according to officials.

Watch the video here:

An unintentional gun discharge in the Atlanta airport caused mass panic today among passengers who thought there was an active shooter. In 2014, Georgia lawmakers passed a NRA-supported “guns everywhere” law allowing loaded guns inside airports. #gapol pic.twitter.com/fmUnV4GA3f — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 20, 2021

Airport officials said there was no active shooter at the airport. Passengers were directed to evacuate the airport and all departing flights were temporarily stopped. Finally, about two hours later, officials gave an “all-clear” and flights resumed, the airport said on Twitter.

Officials have given an all-clear for #ATLAirport and normal operations are beginning. Information for passengers and employees will be provided on ATL’s social media feeds and in the airport’s public address system. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) November 20, 2021

Although people were glad that no one was seriously injured by the firearm, the incident sparked a furore online with people calling for stronger gun laws to ensure the safety of civilians. Many wondered how loaded guns were allowed inside airport premises when even water bottles can’t make it past the security check. The outcry has only grown louder since the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal.

This is so tiring. There’s no good reason to be carrying around a loaded weapon in public. None. Not a single one. — Bruce Pederson (@MadVikingBrew) November 20, 2021

When guns are allowed everywhere, there’s always danger. It’s not ok to force the rest of us to live like this — NancoixSeattle (@operakatz) November 20, 2021

That nothing compares to places Sarasota County Florida parks, which prohibit “possession of weapons, with the exception of firearms.” https://t.co/oooXjjEzRL — Micah (@themicah) November 20, 2021

I see people openly carrying at a mall here in Texas. In a high end suburb. It’s terrifying. — Yall R Crazy (@YallRCrazy) November 20, 2021

How about someone having a heart attack when they hear the gunshot? — Karen Howard (@KarenHoward42) November 20, 2021

Negligent discharge. Unless there is an actual mechanical failure of the weapon or safety, you should call it negligence not an accident. — laen (@laencleardale) November 20, 2021

Re: the firearm discharge at the Atlanta airport. A CNN commentator just said, “lots of people just forget they’re carrying a gun.” https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png If you forget you’re carrying a gun, you should not have a gun. You lack the respect for the weapon and the sense of responsibility to own a gun. — Doctor Dan (@bravetinsoldier) November 20, 2021

Accidental discharge of a gun in Atlanta Airport—just another Saturday in America where we’re all at risk of becoming collateral damage because guns are more revered than lives in this backwards country. — Jen (@jehalll) November 20, 2021

Atlanta Police later identified the passenger in question as Kenny Wells, a 42-year-old convicted felon who is still on the run. A warrant is out for his arrest on charges of carrying a concealed weapon at an airport, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless conduct, authorities said.