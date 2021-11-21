scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 21, 2021
MUST READ

Social media outcry after ‘accidental discharge’ of gun triggers panic at Atlanta airport

Although people were glad that no one was seriously injured by the firearm, the incident sparked a furore online with people calling for stronger gun laws to ensure the safety of civilians.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 21, 2021 2:14:28 pm
Atlanta airport, Atlanta airport gun discharge, us gun laws, accidental discharge gun, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, indian expressThe passenger who brought the gun then fled from the scene, running out of the airport exit with the firearm.

Panic seized travellers at Atlanta airport in the USA after a man’s gun went off in what is said to be an “accidental discharge”. Videos on social media showed terrified passengers scrambling around, looking for cover, thinking the shot may have been fired by an active shooter. The incident has brought the focus back on gun laws in America and have engaged internet users in a fresh debate online.

Three people were hurt in the chaos that ensued at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which was teeming with passengers travelling for the Thanksgiving holidays. The incident occurred around 1.30 pm when a “prohibited item” was detected in a passenger’s luggage while it underwent X-ray screening at the security checkpoint.

The passenger who brought the gun then fled from the scene, running out of the airport exit with the firearm, according to officials.

Watch the video here:

Airport officials said there was no active shooter at the airport. Passengers were directed to evacuate the airport and all departing flights were temporarily stopped. Finally, about two hours later, officials gave an “all-clear” and flights resumed, the airport said on Twitter.

Although people were glad that no one was seriously injured by the firearm, the incident sparked a furore online with people calling for stronger gun laws to ensure the safety of civilians. Many wondered how loaded guns were allowed inside airport premises when even water bottles can’t make it past the security check. The outcry has only grown louder since the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal.

Atlanta Police later identified the passenger in question as Kenny Wells, a 42-year-old convicted felon who is still on the run. A warrant is out for his arrest on charges of carrying a concealed weapon at an airport, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless conduct, authorities said.

