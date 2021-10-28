Social media influencer takes pictures with casket at father’s funeral, triggers mixed reactions online

A Miami-based social media influencer faced backlash after pictures of her posing in front of her father’s casket at his funeral went viral online.

In her defence, 20-year-old Jayne Rivera told NBC News that though she understood the criticism, the photos were taken with the “best intention”.

The pictures were shared on Rivera’s social media account where she is posing next to her father’s casket. “Butterfly fly away. Rip Papi, you were my best friend. A life well-lived,” read the caption of Rivera’s post.

Soon after she posted the pictures, they went viral on social media and many criticized her for taking pictures with the open casket and posting them online. “This Instagram model’s father passed away… and she did a photoshoot with the open casket,” tweeted a user @MacMcCannTX while sharing the photos.

See pictures here:

this Instagram model’s father passed away,,,, and she did a photo shoot with the open casket…. pic.twitter.com/u1EVNxaajz — Mac McCann (@MacMcCannTX) October 26, 2021

In an interview with NBC News, Rivera defended herself stating that people handle grief in different ways. “Everyone handles the loss of a loved one in their own ways; some are more traditional while others might come across as taboo,” she said.

“For me, I treated the celebration as if my father was right next to me, posing for the camera as he had done on many occasions prior.” She further said, “There is nothing wrong with what I posted, and I stand by that,” the news website reported.

Many took to the microblogging website to voice their opinion. While some called out the influencer, others supported her.

“Every funeral I’ve gone to for Thais, we take photos, it’s probably strange for many, however, we don’t pose like this,” wrote a user.

Another, while defending Rivera, tweeted, “My dad passed about a month ago and I damn near took a selfie with his perfectly embalmed body before he got cremated. I meant think about it, that’s the last time you’re going to see that face in real life,” tweeted another.

I don’t know this person but a trend I’ve noticed is live-streaming open casket funerals. It’s popped up on my social media feeds for people I know and it still takes my breath away for a moment. Times change. I’m not saying I’m for or against but it’s a thing. — Jay Dilks (@DilksJay) October 26, 2021

Every funeral I’ve gone to for Thais, we take photos, it’s probably strange for many, however, we don’t pose like this. — Alyssa (@UAteMyBegonias) October 26, 2021

There are many ways to express sadness. Emotional closeness between parents and children and the experience of living together in sharing every moment of life such as joy and sadness are factors that shape how a person will express her emotional reactions. — Yos 🇻🇦 (@Yos79606745) October 27, 2021