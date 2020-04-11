Dalgona coffee to #Safehand: Latest social media challenges that went viral amid coronavirus pandemic

From the #Safehand challenge to the quarantine travel challenge, people are taking up several social media challenges to fight boredom during the coronavirus lockdown. Take a look at some of the social media challenges that went viral during the time of quarantine here:
Safe Hands:
The World Health Organisation (WHO) launched the social media campaign #safehands challenge in an attempt to urge people to practise hygienic hand washing techniques to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Soon, celebrities and famous social media personalities took up the challenge and posted videos of them washing their hands for 20 seconds.
Until tomorrow challenge:
In the latest viral challenge on Instagram, users can be seen posting their weird or embarrassing pictures with the caption “#untiltomorrow”. To take part in the challenge, you have to like someone’s picture with the hashtag #untiltomorrow or #untiltomorrow. Once you do that, you should receive a message to share a snap of yourself with the same caption. Your snap should be visible to others for at least 24 hours.
Saree challenge
Social media is flooded with pictures of people in the traditional attire of saree. After posting a picture of yourself, you are required to tag your friends and pass on the challenge. After the saree challenge went viral, the men also started taking part in the challenge by posting a picture of themselves with dhotis.
Quarantine travel challenge
In the latest viral challenge with participants globally, the challenge requires people to share a picture in which they had travelled and another which is a recreation of the same at home, often with hilarious results.
From Instagram to Facebook, people have been recreating their favourite photos from travels with various props at home.
View this post on Instagram
I am travelling at home. Today I was at Home walk of fame and stoped to have a photo next “Covid19” star. Take a #challenge and you. Repeat one photo of your holiday memories. #quarantinetravelchallenge #travelathome #karantinokeliautojas #karantinokeliones #1Vienintelis #Stopcovid19
View this post on Instagram
#quarantinetravelchallenge #stayathome #staysafe #travelling #trip #adventure #awesome #photooftheday #photogram #friends #travel_addicts #travel #natgeo #photography #smile #beautiful #raod #cool #picture #packages #amazing #natgeotravel #life #hiking #simplymorocco #inmorocco #moroccotrip #moroccovacations #moroccotravel #neverstopexploring
Instagram template challenge
Though this challenge existed way before, it gained popularity just recently. In this challenge, a user requires to post a questionnaire template from Instagram and answer these questions using gifs or stickers. After answering, you are required to tag your friends and pass on the challenge. Several variations of the challenge include ‘Bingo challenge’, ‘This or That challenge’ and the ‘bucket list challenge’.
Dalgona Coffee challenge
Inspired by the South Korean Dalgona candy (a sugary toffee with a soft sponge-like texture). The drink became extremely popular for its easy-to-make recipe and its aesthetically pleasing look.
Quarantine pillow challenge
The latest challenge that is taking the internet by storm is the Quarantine Pillow challenge. In this, the participants make outfits out of their favourite pillow. Some even accessorise it with a heavy belt, pearl necklace or funky shoes. Take a look at some of the trending pictures under the hashtag #quarantinepillowchallenge:
View this post on Instagram
Самоизоляция она такая 🤪 ⠀ Ну, что? Девочки 🙋🏼♀️ Как вам такой наряд 😉⁉️ ⠀ А давайте-ка передам эстафету, чтобы не скучали дома 🤪🙋🏼♀️ Жду ваши наряды: @yu_nataly @postnikova.valeriya @cheryavko_tatyana @karpovasofia ⠀ . . #челлендж2020 #самоизоляция #карантин #мамабарнаул #мамавсамоизоляции #quarantinepillowchallenge #quarantine #quarantinelife #pillowchallenge
Toilet paper challenge
Also known as the #10toqueschallenge or 10 touch challenge, it is nothing but people juggling a roll of toilet paper with their feet, making sure it doesn’t touch the ground. FC Barcelona’s Riqui Puig and Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz are some of the big players who took part in the challenge.
Take a look here:
🔝🧻 🔵🔴 @RiquiPuig #QuedatACasa#YoMeQuedoEnCasa#StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/XhzJcaRgla
— FC Barcelona B (des de 🏠) (@FCBarcelonaB) March 15, 2020
¿Te atreves? ⚽️🧻 #10toqueschallenge #quedateencasa pic.twitter.com/HDDwCDn306
— Brahim (@Brahim) March 15, 2020
#StayAtHomeChallenge with my partner in crime 🕵♂ Just having fun with whatever is around – it’s proof that you don’t need to head out to enjoy yourself. Stay at home, guys! ⚽🏡🔝#stayathome #staysafe #justplaying #fun #soccer #dadandson pic.twitter.com/JkeHs9F5lL
— Nani (@luisnani) March 17, 2020
The challenge became popular after major sporting events got affected due to the coronavirus outbreak.
