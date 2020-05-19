Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
The #PatienceChallenge has people testing the restraint of children and pets

The challenge, that is also being called the chocolate challenge or fruit snack challenge, has parents place the child's favourite snack in front of them and tell them not to eat it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2020 7:26:36 pm
Social media challenge, #PatienceChallenge, patience challenge, chocolate challenge, Fruit snack challenge, social media viral, viral challenge, Trending news, Indian Express news Also known as the chocolate challenge or the fruit snack challenge, the challenge involves children and their favourite snack while a camera records their actions. (Picture credit: Instagram/ Kylie Jenner)

A new trend on TikTok is the #PatienceChallenge in which people test the restraint of their child or pet.

The camera then records the child’s reactions. A variation of this challenge is doing the same thing with pets:

The challenge is similar to a 1970’s psychological study called the ‘Marshmallow Test’. The test was conducted in children below five years to understand their ability to wait to obtain something they want.

