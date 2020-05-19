The #PatienceChallenge has people testing the restraint of children and pets

Also known as the chocolate challenge or the fruit snack challenge, the challenge involves children and their favourite snack while a camera records their actions. (Picture credit: Instagram/ Kylie Jenner) Also known as the chocolate challenge or the fruit snack challenge, the challenge involves children and their favourite snack while a camera records their actions. (Picture credit: Instagram/ Kylie Jenner)

A new trend on TikTok is the #PatienceChallenge in which people test the restraint of their child or pet.

The challenge, that is also being called the chocolate challenge or fruit snack challenge, has parents place the child’s favourite snack in front of them and tell them not to eat it until they return from another room.

The camera then records the child’s reactions. A variation of this challenge is doing the same thing with pets:

#PatienceChallenge with Albus Dumbledog, the cocker span and a chunk of ham. pic.twitter.com/PokY2tHQDu — Worley_ (@WorleyG_) May 17, 2020

Hoomans tried to test my patience by leaving me with a snack board. Silly hoomans! What did they expect from a good girl? 😉 #PatienceChallenge pic.twitter.com/ARdvMo469u — Coconut Rice Bear (@coconutricebear) May 17, 2020

For those who don’t follow me on tiktok here’s Leah doing the #patiencechallenge 🤣🤣🤣 enjoy ! pic.twitter.com/orpUrIcXdK — 𝖤𝗏𝖾𝗅𝗒𝗇 🌝🌚 (@Zacatecas_xoxo) May 15, 2020

The challenge is similar to a 1970’s psychological study called the ‘Marshmallow Test’. The test was conducted in children below five years to understand their ability to wait to obtain something they want.

