MeAt20: People are posting throwback photos in new online challenge

After the 10 year challenge, the latest social media rage is #MeAt20, which urges users to look back to their younger years. From youngsters to celebrities, the challenge seems to have gained the attention of all.

As the name suggests, the challenge simply requires users to post a picture of themselves, when they were 20-years-old, with the hashtag #MeAt20. The challenge gained momentum shortly after a a similar 10-year challenge, where users posted decade-old pictures, went viral.

The challenge has been making people look back in time and reflect on their past fashion decisions, other life choices.

Take a look at some of the most liked pictures under the currently trending hashtag here:

#MeAt20 As you can see from the pic, I knew exactly what I wanted to do with my life!😀 I became a pescatarian over the years though! pic.twitter.com/7gUUcQ2z8W — Happymon Jacob (@HappymonJacob) April 18, 2020

#MeAt20 in the pink lace, with the overly plucked brows and middle parting and straight hair, because, fashion. pic.twitter.com/sDuU6LJJj8 — Amber Rahim Shamsi (@AmberRShamsi) April 17, 2020

Joining my friends in #MeAt20 (in 1985) & Now. Big loss is my bushy hair. Rest retained 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/nP2e67Sxgm — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) April 17, 2020

Several celebrities have also been taking part in this latest challenge. Take a look here:

Can’t find one at 20, so here’s one when I was 23 pic.twitter.com/Jk2qdVdOIO — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) April 16, 2020

Graduating age 20. 1981. Engineering. Cambridge Uni.

VERY bad perm. Inspired by Deirdre Barlow, John Bon Jovi with a hint of Cher 😂 ❤️#MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/xatuFBygZn — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 17, 2020

#MeAt20 with my melon head and tiny little body, that was criticised for being too fat even then. You will never please everybody. So have that Easter egg for breakfast and relax pic.twitter.com/jGP1h0maFX — Emily Atack (@EmAtack) April 17, 2020

The trend has also inspired several memes in which people in their 50s share pictures of dinosaurs and other ancient creatures and phenomena as part of their challenge.

