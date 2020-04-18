Follow Us:
Saturday, April 18, 2020
#MeAt20: People are posting throwback photos in new online challenge

As the name suggests, the challenge simply requires users to post a picture of themselves, when they were 20-years-old, with the hashtag #MeAt20.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 18, 2020 12:19:46 pm
After the 10 year challenge, the latest social media rage is #MeAt20, which urges users to look back to their younger years. From youngsters to celebrities, the challenge seems to have gained the attention of all.

As the name suggests, the challenge simply requires users to post a picture of themselves, when they were 20-years-old, with the hashtag #MeAt20. The challenge gained momentum shortly after a a similar 10-year challenge, where users posted decade-old pictures, went viral.

The challenge has been making people look back in time and reflect on their past fashion decisions, other life choices.

Take a look at some of the most liked pictures under the currently trending hashtag here:

Several celebrities have also been taking part in this latest challenge. Take a look here:

The trend has also inspired several memes in which people in their 50s share pictures of dinosaurs and other ancient creatures and phenomena as part of their challenge.

