ChallengeAccepted sees women across the globe posting black and white photos of themselves

The latest social media challenge to take the internet by storm is #ChallengeAccepted in which women from across the globe are posting black and white selfies photos of themselves. The aim of the ‘challenge’ is to celebrate womanhood and promote friendships among women.
The ‘challenge’ requires a woman to post a black and white photo of themselves with the hashtag #Challenge Accepted. Many of the posts also include the hashtag #WomenSupportingWomen. While its origin is unclear, the challenge aims to spread positivity during the pandemic.
A participant can nominate as many women they want, through private messages. The nomination usually contains a message that talks about the importance of friendship among women and sisterhood.
There are women of different age groups and races posting photos, including some celebrities. Here are some of the posts:
#challengeaccepted✔ thanks @magicsarah @mmpatel2 @gorrguss for nominating me. I had to include Zara in this picture because the way she is looking at me reminds me of how important it is to be a strong, confident, and kind role model for her. Thank you to all you strong women who support, motivate, and challenge me to be a better version of myself !
Challenge accepted @kimsharmaofficial 💕 So glad that through this trend we all are acknowledging the need to support n strengthen each other. I've always maintained that the first step to #womenempowerment is women supporting n standing up for each other..so Bravo 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
#challengeaccepted !!! I was nominated by my beautiful friend @ladan_kasraei for the #womensupportingwomen challenge
The challenge which was started on Instagram soon found its way to Twitter.
#ChallengeAccepted #WomenSupportingWomen ,thanks darshanamenon @DashSridhi for nominating me ❤. pic.twitter.com/Fi1pPsiG4S
— Amrita Bharati (@amritabOfficial) July 28, 2020
#ChallengeAccepted@raavigrewall
Women around the world face tons of criticism. Instead let us celebrate all the colours and cultures across the world & stand together as strong women, unbiased and equal. we should take care of each other.
WE ARE BEAUTIFUL THE WAY WE ARE❤️ pic.twitter.com/F0M0eaFgg9
— Sukhpreet Kaur (@GSukhpreet) July 28, 2020
Love it when women support women! Sending lots of love to everyone 😘 pic.twitter.com/IET5x2kaoC
— Teuta Shabani (@mrsteutashabani) July 28, 2020
#ChallengeAccepted
Thank you @krupavyas1 ❤#WomenSupportingWomen pic.twitter.com/6Yk6zNsSDZ
— Kiर्ति Guniyal (@KirtiLaunganye) July 28, 2020
