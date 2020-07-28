ChallengeAccepted sees women across the globe posting black and white photos of themselves

Appreciating each other in their professional and personal goals, the challenge also aims to spread positivity amid the pandemic. (Instagram/ #ChallengeAccepted) Appreciating each other in their professional and personal goals, the challenge also aims to spread positivity amid the pandemic. (Instagram/ #ChallengeAccepted)

The latest social media challenge to take the internet by storm is #ChallengeAccepted in which women from across the globe are posting black and white selfies photos of themselves. The aim of the ‘challenge’ is to celebrate womanhood and promote friendships among women.

The ‘challenge’ requires a woman to post a black and white photo of themselves with the hashtag #Challenge Accepted. Many of the posts also include the hashtag #WomenSupportingWomen. While its origin is unclear, the challenge aims to spread positivity during the pandemic.

A participant can nominate as many women they want, through private messages. The nomination usually contains a message that talks about the importance of friendship among women and sisterhood.

There are women of different age groups and races posting photos, including some celebrities. Here are some of the posts:

The challenge which was started on Instagram soon found its way to Twitter.

#ChallengeAccepted@raavigrewall

Women around the world face tons of criticism. Instead let us celebrate all the colours and cultures across the world & stand together as strong women, unbiased and equal. we should take care of each other.

WE ARE BEAUTIFUL THE WAY WE ARE❤️ pic.twitter.com/F0M0eaFgg9 — Sukhpreet Kaur (@GSukhpreet) July 28, 2020

#ChallengeAccepted Love it when women support women! Sending lots of love to everyone 😘 pic.twitter.com/IET5x2kaoC — Teuta Shabani (@mrsteutashabani) July 28, 2020

