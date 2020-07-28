scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
#ChallengeAccepted sees women across the globe posting black and white photos of themselves

While its origin is unclear, the challenge aims to spread positivity during the pandemic. A participant in the 'challenge' can nominate as many women they want.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 28, 2020 7:22:02 pm
#Challenge accepted, social media challenge, Black and white picture challenge, Women empowerment, Internet challenge, Trending news, Indian Express news Appreciating each other in their professional and personal goals, the challenge also aims to spread positivity amid the pandemic. (Instagram/ #ChallengeAccepted)

The latest social media challenge to take the internet by storm is #ChallengeAccepted in which women from across the globe are posting black and white selfies photos of themselves. The aim of the ‘challenge’ is to celebrate womanhood and promote friendships among women.

The ‘challenge’ requires a woman to post a black and white photo of themselves with the hashtag #Challenge Accepted. Many of the posts also include the hashtag #WomenSupportingWomen. While its origin is unclear, the challenge aims to spread positivity during the pandemic.

A participant can nominate as many women they want, through private messages. The nomination usually contains a message that talks about the importance of friendship among women and sisterhood.

There are women of different age groups and races posting photos, including some celebrities. Here are some of the posts:

View this post on Instagram

#challengeaccepted #blackandwhite @parul1424

A post shared by shikha shrivastava (@shikha_shrivastava.1) on

View this post on Instagram

#challengeaccepted✔ #dearDsha3008❤️

A post shared by Madhavi tenjarla (@madhavi_blancapaloma) on

View this post on Instagram

#challengeaccepted✔ thanks @magicsarah @mmpatel2 @gorrguss for nominating me. I had to include Zara in this picture because the way she is looking at me reminds me of how important it is to be a strong, confident, and kind role model for her. Thank you to all you strong women who support, motivate, and challenge me to be a better version of myself ! #womenempowerment #womensupportingwomen #rolemodel #strength #innerbeauty #confidence #bekind #julkeefashion #southasianfashion #indianfashion #sarinotsorry #recycycledfashion #fusion #supportsmallbusiness #smallbusiness #entrepreneur #fashionblogger #fashion #style #fashionista #beauty #ootd #shopping #dress #photooftheday #igdaily #instamood #instagood #instalike

A post shared by Julie Patel (@julkeefashion) on

View this post on Instagram

💪 #challengeaccepted✔ @the_kaviranee

A post shared by pam geemul (@pam_geem) on

 

The challenge which was started on Instagram soon found its way to Twitter.

