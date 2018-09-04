‘Sochta Hu Ke Woh Kitne Masoom The…’: The new meme that has netizens in splits

Remember the ‘if you don’t love me at my worst, then you don’t deserve me at my best’ series of tweets or the desi version of ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’? Well, after the crazy Anushka Sharma memes from Sui Dhaaga, there are now scores of memes on ‘Sochta Hu Ke Woh Kitne Masoom The…Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya Dekhte Dekhte’.
People are are sharing various instances of the ‘expectation vs reality’ meme with a picture on the left of a memory of something (usually an older picture) and what happened to that person or thing over time. From actors, politicians to even food and mathematic equations nothing has been left out.
For those who are wondering what led to this viral fad in India — and Pakistan as well — it’s a famous song sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. It came into limelight again recently, after Atif Aslam sang a new version of it for the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.
Take a look at some of the viral memes here:
Sochtha hu Kya se kya ho
ke woh gaye dekhte
Kitne masoom dekhte
The pic.twitter.com/mCNlWk9sIX
— Spoorthi Nayak 🇮🇳 (@rainamyidol3) September 4, 2018
Sochta hun kya se
K wo kitne kya hogye
masoom The dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/lB9ZH7icq2
— 🎋 chαndαα ヅ 🎋 (@iinsafianz) September 4, 2018
Socha tha hun Kya se kya
k woh kitne ho gye
Masoom the dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/n1nPE3PsA3
— Rishabh Saraf (@irishabhsaraf) September 4, 2018
Sochta hoon kya se kya
Woh kitna. Ho gaya
Masoom tha Dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/nqlz0nFImq
— äβhï (@Cpt_Jack5parr0w) September 3, 2018
Sochta hun Kya se kya
Woh kitne ho gae
Masoom thy dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/CNWcBX9WuO
— Just TrustKhan (@JustTrustKhan) September 4, 2018
Sochta hu ki Kya se kya
woh kitne ho gaye
masoom the dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/sHtXq6W0ZF
— Rashi🎀 (@Rashiijain20) September 3, 2018
Sochta hu ke. Kya se kyA
Woh itne. Hogaya dekhte
Masoom the. Dekhte pic.twitter.com/mBGJloe69V
— Sarcasticxbae (@IqraSayed6) September 2, 2018
Sochta hu ki Kya se kya
vo kitne ho gaye
masoom dekhte
the dekhte pic.twitter.com/qLDCrD1WSS
— देसी छौरा (@Desichhora18) September 2, 2018
Sochta hoon ki Kya se kya
woh kitne hogaye
masoom the dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/1FQuIhy1tj
— Kuljit Sandhu (@saandhux) September 2, 2018
Sochti hun ke Kya se kya
woh kitne ho gaye
masoom the dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/cNP3EVmMfw
— Farwa (@iamfarwaqamar) September 2, 2018
Sochta Hu Kya se Kya
Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye
Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/J9YVUK6c7e
— Tabrez (@its_tabrez_) September 2, 2018
Sochta hun kii kya se kya
Woh kitne ho gaye
Masoom the dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/WjIt03Xush
— Adieee_Eva (@theddycurrent) September 2, 2018
Sochta Hu Ki Kya Se Kya
Voh Kitne Kya Hogye
Masum The Dekhte Dekte pic.twitter.com/A7NLDz5pPv
— Angad Pal Singh | انگر پال سنگھ (@anghadhundal) September 2, 2018
Sochta hn. Kia se kia
K woh hogaye
Kitne masoom. Dekhte
The. Dekhte pic.twitter.com/d31w9wEqjw
— GHOST (@Moonistan) September 2, 2018
Sochta Hu Kya se Kya
Ke Woh Kitne Ho Gaye
Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XaLN9BBkLl
— 💥αчααn💥 (@YoursAyaan) September 2, 2018
Sochta hu Kya se kya
Ki wo kitne ho gaye
Masoom the. Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/1Ararsm104
— Shubham (@SHUBHshubham7) September 1, 2018
Sochta hu ki kya se kya ho
Woh kitne gye dekhte
Masoom the dekhte pic.twitter.com/9AxuypRi5X
— Diव्या😼 (@daring_divu) September 2, 2018
Sochti hu ki Kya se kya
woh kitne ho gaye
masoom the. dekhte dekh pic.twitter.com/UvOIMBKKOP
— !! Vipul Garg 🇮🇳 !! (@tweet0logy) September 1, 2018
Sochta hoon Kya se kya
ki woh kitne hogaye
masoom the dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/i96mMiP96p
— Badal Mandal (@yeabadal) September 2, 2018
