‘Sochta Hu Ke Woh Kitne Masoom The…’: The new meme that has netizens in splits

Instagram and Twitter have been flooded with this new meme. Instagram and Twitter have been flooded with this new meme.

Remember the ‘if you don’t love me at my worst, then you don’t deserve me at my best’ series of tweets or the desi version of ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’? Well, after the crazy Anushka Sharma memes from Sui Dhaaga, there are now scores of memes on ‘Sochta Hu Ke Woh Kitne Masoom The…Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya Dekhte Dekhte’.

People are are sharing various instances of the ‘expectation vs reality’ meme with a picture on the left of a memory of something (usually an older picture) and what happened to that person or thing over time. From actors, politicians to even food and mathematic equations nothing has been left out.

ALSO READ | Mahesh Bhatt unveils Jalebi poster, sparks flood of memes and jokes

For those who are wondering what led to this viral fad in India — and Pakistan as well — it’s a famous song sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. It came into limelight again recently, after Atif Aslam sang a new version of it for the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

Take a look at some of the viral memes here:

Sochtha hu Kya se kya ho

ke woh gaye dekhte

Kitne masoom dekhte

The pic.twitter.com/mCNlWk9sIX — Spoorthi Nayak 🇮🇳 (@rainamyidol3) September 4, 2018

Sochta hun kya se

K wo kitne kya hogye

masoom The dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/lB9ZH7icq2 — 🎋 chαndαα ヅ 🎋 (@iinsafianz) September 4, 2018

Socha tha hun Kya se kya

k woh kitne ho gye

Masoom the dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/n1nPE3PsA3 — Rishabh Saraf (@irishabhsaraf) September 4, 2018

Sochta hoon kya se kya

Woh kitna. Ho gaya

Masoom tha Dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/nqlz0nFImq — äβhï (@Cpt_Jack5parr0w) September 3, 2018

Sochta hun Kya se kya

Woh kitne ho gae

Masoom thy dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/CNWcBX9WuO — Just TrustKhan (@JustTrustKhan) September 4, 2018

Sochta hu ki Kya se kya

woh kitne ho gaye

masoom the dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/sHtXq6W0ZF — Rashi🎀 (@Rashiijain20) September 3, 2018

Sochta hu ke. Kya se kyA

Woh itne. Hogaya dekhte

Masoom the. Dekhte pic.twitter.com/mBGJloe69V — Sarcasticxbae (@IqraSayed6) September 2, 2018

Sochta hu ki Kya se kya

vo kitne ho gaye

masoom dekhte

the dekhte pic.twitter.com/qLDCrD1WSS — देसी छौरा (@Desichhora18) September 2, 2018

Sochta hoon ki Kya se kya

woh kitne hogaye

masoom the dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/1FQuIhy1tj — Kuljit Sandhu (@saandhux) September 2, 2018

Sochti hun ke Kya se kya

woh kitne ho gaye

masoom the dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/cNP3EVmMfw — Farwa (@iamfarwaqamar) September 2, 2018

Sochta Hu Kya se Kya

Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye

Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/J9YVUK6c7e — Tabrez (@its_tabrez_) September 2, 2018

Sochta hun kii kya se kya

Woh kitne ho gaye

Masoom the dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/WjIt03Xush — Adieee_Eva (@theddycurrent) September 2, 2018

Sochta Hu Ki Kya Se Kya

Voh Kitne Kya Hogye

Masum The Dekhte Dekte pic.twitter.com/A7NLDz5pPv — Angad Pal Singh | انگر پال سنگھ (@anghadhundal) September 2, 2018

Sochta hn. Kia se kia

K woh hogaye

Kitne masoom. Dekhte

The. Dekhte pic.twitter.com/d31w9wEqjw — GHOST (@Moonistan) September 2, 2018

Sochta Hu Kya se Kya

Ke Woh Kitne Ho Gaye

Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XaLN9BBkLl — 💥αчααn💥 (@YoursAyaan) September 2, 2018

Sochta hu Kya se kya

Ki wo kitne ho gaye

Masoom the. Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/1Ararsm104 — Shubham (@SHUBHshubham7) September 1, 2018

Sochta hu ki kya se kya ho

Woh kitne gye dekhte

Masoom the dekhte pic.twitter.com/9AxuypRi5X — Diव्या😼 (@daring_divu) September 2, 2018

Sochti hu ki Kya se kya

woh kitne ho gaye

masoom the. dekhte dekh pic.twitter.com/UvOIMBKKOP — !! Vipul Garg 🇮🇳 !! (@tweet0logy) September 1, 2018

Sochta hoon Kya se kya

ki woh kitne hogaye

masoom the dekhte dekhte pic.twitter.com/i96mMiP96p — Badal Mandal (@yeabadal) September 2, 2018

Share your thoughts about this latest meme trend in comments below.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd