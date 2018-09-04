Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
‘Sochta Hu Ke Woh Kitne Masoom The…’: The new meme that has netizens in splits

For those who are wondering what led to this viral fad in India -- and Pakistan as well -- it's a famous song sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. It came into limelight again recently, after Atif Aslam sang a new version of it for the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2018 7:50:44 pm
funy memes, sochta hu woh kya masoom, dekhte dekhte, woh kya masoom the memes, viral memes, indian express, desi memes, Instagram and Twitter have been flooded with this new meme.
Remember the ‘if you don’t love me at my worst, then you don’t deserve me at my best’ series of tweets or the desi version of ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’? Well, after the crazy Anushka Sharma memes from Sui Dhaaga, there are now scores of memes on ‘Sochta Hu Ke Woh Kitne Masoom The…Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya Dekhte Dekhte’.

People are are sharing various instances of the ‘expectation vs reality’ meme with a picture on the left of a memory of something (usually an older picture) and what happened to that person or thing over time. From actors, politicians to even food and mathematic equations nothing has been left out.

For those who are wondering what led to this viral fad in India — and Pakistan as well — it’s a famous song sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. It came into limelight again recently, after Atif Aslam sang a new version of it for the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

Take a look at some of the viral memes here:

Share your thoughts about this latest meme trend in comments below.

