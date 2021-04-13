‘So damn fast’: Watch tourists’ close encounter with lion in pursuit of a prey

The video, since being shared on Twitter, has managed to garner over 9 million views with more than 5,500 people retweeting it.

A group of tourist on a wildlife safari had a narrow escape when they experienced a lion chasing its prey, up close and personal. The video of the close encounter is now making rounds on the internet.

The now-viral video shows the tourist inside the safari jeep stopping just in time as they spotted a lion in pursuit of what seemed like gazelle.

The video showed the lion closing in on the prey and finally taking it down, right in front of the tourists. “This is nuts,” the caption of the video read, which was shared on Twitter by user @sweetsanade.

Watch the video here:

While many expressed concern over the safety of the tourist, others lauded the cameraman for his skills, capturing the close encounter. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

👀 Definitely good pursuit angle!! Awesome closing speed!🏁 — Nuke Hodge (@NukeHodge) April 13, 2021

Gaaaa! That takedown and angle- this need to be a DB Drill😂😆😆 — TR3Y (@Oki9Er) April 12, 2021

A+ camera work. Follows the action perfectly. No flinching. Amazing. — Chris in St. Louis (@ChrisInSTL) April 12, 2021

I’m surprised the lion didn’t go for the 2 easy meals — Quan ✈️✈️♎️ (@Crenshaw_NoCali) April 12, 2021

Looks like me running into and ceasing the weekend! — Ron Coombs (@RonDCoombs) April 12, 2021

Cameraman a real one. Most people woulda ducked and ruined the footage. Not him, he was like this lion may jump right into my face going about 25 mph but I’m recording all this. — VS (@smeIlsIikeupdog) April 12, 2021

The cameraman better than me cuz the camera definitely would’ve shook like I had Parkinson’s — 😤🤝 Aubree (@UncleAubs) April 12, 2021

That speed hits different when it’s not on those movie cameras or something bc I’m shook — Heaux Collector (@DavidItSeems) April 12, 2021

So basically, don’t waste your time running. — Chris Daniel (@ChrisBDaniel) April 12, 2021

so they just out there raw dogging the safari? no protection or nothin? pic.twitter.com/Z0rZbK6KTm — Big Rare (@rarejel) April 12, 2021

They’re still sitting there like they don’t know lions hunt in packs. They better put that thing down flip it and reverse it before the rest come — Johaan (@Blinggggggggg) April 12, 2021

And then you get a crocodile 😐 looking like an amateur hunter pic.twitter.com/lrUv2l23fz — Mlandukid (@mlandukid) April 12, 2021

They lucky they had the gazelle to distract it 😂 — ViVi (@ance1022) April 12, 2021

So damn fast — ⚡️Something Witty⚡️ (@Jay_Fitzz) April 13, 2021

The undated video, since being shared on Twitter, has managed to garner over 9 million views, with more than 5,500 people retweeting it.