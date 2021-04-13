‘So damn fast’: Watch tourists’ close encounter with lion in pursuit of a prey

April 13, 2021 3:17:30 pm
A group of tourist on a wildlife safari had a narrow escape when they experienced a lion chasing its prey, up close and personal. The video of the close encounter is now making rounds on the internet.
The now-viral video shows the tourist inside the safari jeep stopping just in time as they spotted a lion in pursuit of what seemed like gazelle.
The video showed the lion closing in on the prey and finally taking it down, right in front of the tourists. “This is nuts,” the caption of the video read, which was shared on Twitter by user @sweetsanade.
Watch the video here:
THIS IS NUTS pic.twitter.com/rk1cpMa445
— Sanade 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@sweetsanade) April 12, 2021
While many expressed concern over the safety of the tourist, others lauded the cameraman for his skills, capturing the close encounter. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
👀 Definitely good pursuit angle!! Awesome closing speed!🏁
— Nuke Hodge (@NukeHodge) April 13, 2021
Gaaaa! That takedown and angle- this need to be a DB Drill😂😆😆
— TR3Y (@Oki9Er) April 12, 2021
— Alex Briggs (@Sp0rtsNetw0rk) April 12, 2021
A+ camera work. Follows the action perfectly. No flinching. Amazing.
— Chris in St. Louis (@ChrisInSTL) April 12, 2021
I’m surprised the lion didn’t go for the 2 easy meals
— Quan ✈️✈️♎️ (@Crenshaw_NoCali) April 12, 2021
Looks like me running into and ceasing the weekend!
— Ron Coombs (@RonDCoombs) April 12, 2021
Cameraman a real one. Most people woulda ducked and ruined the footage. Not him, he was like this lion may jump right into my face going about 25 mph but I’m recording all this.
— VS (@smeIlsIikeupdog) April 12, 2021
The cameraman better than me cuz the camera definitely would’ve shook like I had Parkinson’s
— 😤🤝 Aubree (@UncleAubs) April 12, 2021
That speed hits different when it’s not on those movie cameras or something bc I’m shook
— Heaux Collector (@DavidItSeems) April 12, 2021
So basically, don’t waste your time running.
— Chris Daniel (@ChrisBDaniel) April 12, 2021
so they just out there raw dogging the safari? no protection or nothin? pic.twitter.com/Z0rZbK6KTm
— Big Rare (@rarejel) April 12, 2021
They’re still sitting there like they don’t know lions hunt in packs. They better put that thing down flip it and reverse it before the rest come
— Johaan (@Blinggggggggg) April 12, 2021
And then you get a crocodile 😐 looking like an amateur hunter pic.twitter.com/lrUv2l23fz
— Mlandukid (@mlandukid) April 12, 2021
They lucky they had the gazelle to distract it 😂
— ViVi (@ance1022) April 12, 2021
So damn fast
— ⚡️Something Witty⚡️ (@Jay_Fitzz) April 13, 2021
The undated video, since being shared on Twitter, has managed to garner over 9 million views, with more than 5,500 people retweeting it.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-