Viral video: Mass snowball fight breaks out in blizzard-hit Madrid, police intervene

A mass snowball fight broke out on a Madrid street after the Spain capital experienced most intense snowfall in 50 years.
In a video, which has now gone viral online, people at Plaza de Callao can be throwing snowballs at one another and even running along with the barricades installed on the street.
Watch the video here:
A crowd in the Plaza de Callao in Madrid took advantage of the record levels of snow brought on by a blizzard that blanketed large parts of Spain with a massive snowball fight. https://t.co/99YfBfbfVw pic.twitter.com/3OTlF6EEGy
— ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2021
However, the police soon intervened and broke up the ‘fight’, Spanish journalist David Vidueiro Jiménez said. The journalist also shared another video of a similar fight that broke out in another street ‘Gran Vía’.
Las batallas de bolas de #nieve (y a veces algo más) vienen y van. Ésta en Gran Vía ha durado unos minutos, paró y ahora comienza otra… pic.twitter.com/rMajo9sgam
— David Vidueiro Jiménez (@DavidVidueiro) January 9, 2021
Large parts of Spain were covered in a blanket of snow post storm Filomena. With more than half of the country on red alert, the citizens have been advised by authorities to avoid stepping outdoors and travel only when necessary. However, videos of the snowball fight triggered many reactions online.
Snow in Madrid. Who ever thought that would happen?
— Steve Harlie (@HarlieSteve) January 10, 2021
THIS IS EPIC!
— NOISE FLOWER: WEAR A MASK: Trump is a Traitor. (@marynoise) January 10, 2021
Lol they’re gonna end up back on lockdown because of this
— Tolleythevoice (@tolleythevoice) January 10, 2021
I want a snowball fight in Toronto. 🇨🇦🇨🇦 I think we all need a snowball fight. ❤️
— Changeit (@valyadams) January 10, 2021
….and we loved every each of it! #Madrid is covered with snow! Puertas De Alcala! pic.twitter.com/BeqgkF0qKk
— Antonio Divine (@antoniodivine) January 10, 2021
Omg this looks so fun snow balls and fighting fun 😄
— Crystal Dandridge (@cjdjam) January 10, 2021
