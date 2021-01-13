scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Viral video: Mass snowball fight breaks out in blizzard-hit Madrid, police intervene

Large parts of Spain were blanketed under snow post storm Filomena. With more than half of the country on red alert, the citizens have been advised by authorities to avoid stepping outdoors.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 13, 2021 4:13:14 pm
Madrid, Madrid snowfall, Madrid snowfight, spain, spain snowfall, Plaza de Callao Madrid, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe snowball battle was soon stopped by the police (Source: ABC/Twitter)

A mass snowball fight broke out on a Madrid street after the Spain capital experienced most intense snowfall in 50 years.

In a video, which has now gone viral online, people at Plaza de Callao can be throwing snowballs at one another and even running along with the barricades installed on the street.

Watch the video here:

However, the police soon intervened and broke up the ‘fight’, Spanish journalist David Vidueiro Jiménez said. The journalist also shared another video of a similar fight that broke out in another street ‘Gran Vía’.

Large parts of Spain were covered in a blanket of snow post storm Filomena. With more than half of the country on red alert, the citizens have been advised by authorities to avoid stepping outdoors and travel only when necessary. However, videos of the snowball fight triggered many reactions online.

