Snow leopard mauls tourist after she gets close to take photo; chilling video emerges

A ski excursion turned tragic for a tourist in China after she was mauled by a rare snow leopard while trying to take a picture. The incident unfolded in Koktokay town in the Xinjiang region on Friday last week.

According to CNN, the tourist, along with her friends, was on her way back to her hotel when she spotted the snow leopard. She got out of her vehicle and approached the animal to take photos.

The viral video shows the injured tourist lying motionless in the snow, with the leopard sitting nearby. The report added that another video shows onlookers helping the tourist and taking her to a safe place.