Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’

According to Novales, the sighting unfolded on their final afternoon in Kibber, after the area had remained shut indoors for two days due to a fierce snowstorm.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 11:47 AM IST
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachalThe video captures the leopard clinging to the ibex’s back as it bolts across the icy incline
Make us preferred source on Google

A wildlife lover’s Instagram post has left social media awestruck after he shared a raw, edge-of-the-seat encounter from the icy wilderness of Himachal Pradesh’s Kibber region, featuring a snow leopard locked in a dramatic hunt.

The video was posted by Guatemalan photographer and wildlife enthusiast Andres Novales, who didn’t hesitate to call it “the best wildlife moment of my life”. According to Novales, the sighting unfolded on their final afternoon in Kibber, after the area had remained shut indoors for two days due to a fierce snowstorm. When the weather finally eased, the valley emerged completely snow-covered, and almost on cue, so did one of the Himalayas’ rarest predators.

“Not long after, we saw her again. The same female snow leopard we had watched a few days earlier,” Novales wrote. He explained that the leopard had left her two cubs at the bottom of a gorge before climbing alone to the top of the slope, where a group of ibex were grazing.

What followed was a masterclass in stealth. “Watching her move through the snow was unreal. Slow. Silent. Completely focused,” he recalled. After closing the distance, the leopard launched herself at the largest male ibex.

For a brief moment, the hunt seemed decided. “She went straight for the biggest male. At first, it looked like she might bring him down quickly. But the ibex fought back,” Novales noted.

The video captures the struggle in striking detail, the leopard clinging to the ibex’s back as it bolts across the icy incline. As Novales described it, the ibex “broke into a full sprint, running straight toward the cliff, with the leopard still attached to his back.” The pair slipped repeatedly, crashing into rocks and snow, tumbling down the slope while refusing to release their grip.

Watch the video:

 

“They fell several meters, slamming into the slope just seconds before the edge. One more fall and both could have fallen to a certain death,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

In a tense final turn, the snow leopard lost her hold. “That split second allowed the ibex to change direction and escape.” The leopard gave chase briefly, but the hunt was over.

The moment left those watching in stunned silence. “We stood there shaking, trying to process what we had just witnessed. I’ve seen a lot in the wild, but this moment takes the prize,” Novales wrote.

The clip quickly drew reactions from wildlife enthusiasts and photographers alike. A fellow wildlife enthusiast wrote, “That is bloody incredible, what an encounter!! That’s as wild as it gets dude, so stoked for you.”

Another user wrote, “How crazy is that?! Wow!!! And well done on capturing the whole scene start to finish.” A third person added a perspective to the video, wrote, “Man every moment I was just thinking save the Ibex, but the other way if we see Leopard also needs to survive.”

Story continues below this ad

A fourth individual commented, “I don’t think that you will EVER get anything this incredible again!!!”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sharad Pawar NCP merger
'It seems the process will now be discontinued': Sharad Pawar breaks silence on NCP reunification talk
Piyush Goyal, European Union (EU), India-EU FTA, india eu free trade agreement, free trade agreement (FTA), Indian express news, current affairs
EU deal goes beyond trade... can lift manufacturing: Piyush Goyal
Mayasabha
In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there
Catherine OHara passes away at 71
Catherine O’Hara dies at 71: Macaulay Culkin remembers on-screen 'mama', Dan Levy pays tribute to Schitt’s Creek co-star
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses the media during the Economic Survey 2025-26 press conference, in New Delhi, Jan. 29, 2026.
Economic Survey says India’s potential GDP growth will rise, but key drivers show mixed record
chicken soup
The warmth that works: 4 reasons chicken soup is a trusted cold and flu remedy in winter
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Advertisement
Must Read
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
Quick Comment | Novak Djokovic's statement of intent: He has legs, power, abilities to beat his young detractors
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Hidden for 136 years: Winter storms just unearthed a 19th-century ship on a New Jersey beach
ship
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
The warmth that works: 4 reasons chicken soup is a trusted cold and flu remedy in winter
chicken soup
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement