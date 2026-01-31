Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’

A wildlife lover’s Instagram post has left social media awestruck after he shared a raw, edge-of-the-seat encounter from the icy wilderness of Himachal Pradesh’s Kibber region, featuring a snow leopard locked in a dramatic hunt.

The video was posted by Guatemalan photographer and wildlife enthusiast Andres Novales, who didn’t hesitate to call it “the best wildlife moment of my life”. According to Novales, the sighting unfolded on their final afternoon in Kibber, after the area had remained shut indoors for two days due to a fierce snowstorm. When the weather finally eased, the valley emerged completely snow-covered, and almost on cue, so did one of the Himalayas’ rarest predators.

“Not long after, we saw her again. The same female snow leopard we had watched a few days earlier,” Novales wrote. He explained that the leopard had left her two cubs at the bottom of a gorge before climbing alone to the top of the slope, where a group of ibex were grazing.

What followed was a masterclass in stealth. “Watching her move through the snow was unreal. Slow. Silent. Completely focused,” he recalled. After closing the distance, the leopard launched herself at the largest male ibex.

For a brief moment, the hunt seemed decided. “She went straight for the biggest male. At first, it looked like she might bring him down quickly. But the ibex fought back,” Novales noted.

The video captures the struggle in striking detail, the leopard clinging to the ibex’s back as it bolts across the icy incline. As Novales described it, the ibex “broke into a full sprint, running straight toward the cliff, with the leopard still attached to his back.” The pair slipped repeatedly, crashing into rocks and snow, tumbling down the slope while refusing to release their grip.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andres Novales (@andresnovales_wildlife)

“They fell several meters, slamming into the slope just seconds before the edge. One more fall and both could have fallen to a certain death,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

In a tense final turn, the snow leopard lost her hold. “That split second allowed the ibex to change direction and escape.” The leopard gave chase briefly, but the hunt was over.

The moment left those watching in stunned silence. “We stood there shaking, trying to process what we had just witnessed. I’ve seen a lot in the wild, but this moment takes the prize,” Novales wrote.

The clip quickly drew reactions from wildlife enthusiasts and photographers alike. A fellow wildlife enthusiast wrote, “That is bloody incredible, what an encounter!! That’s as wild as it gets dude, so stoked for you.”

Another user wrote, “How crazy is that?! Wow!!! And well done on capturing the whole scene start to finish.” A third person added a perspective to the video, wrote, “Man every moment I was just thinking save the Ibex, but the other way if we see Leopard also needs to survive.”

Story continues below this ad

A fourth individual commented, “I don’t think that you will EVER get anything this incredible again!!!”