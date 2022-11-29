scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Snoop Dogg tweets fan art of himself as Dobby from the Harry Potter franchise. JK Rowling reacts

Posted Monday, Snoop Dogg’s tweet has received more than 8.19 lakh likes so far.

Snoop Dogg as Dobby from Harry Potter films, HP, Dobby the house elf, American rapper, JK Rowling, Twitter, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe rapper tweeted a photo of himself as house elf Dobby who appeared in the Harry Potter films.

American rapper Snoop Dogg has worn many hats in his long and illustrious career. The 51-year-old has sold over 23 million albums in the US and more than 35 million albums worldwide since making his debut in 1992. From acting in numerous films to even appearing in a Bollywood song with Akshay Kumar in Singh Is Kinng, is there anything that he hasn’t done? But have you ever imagined Snoop Dogg in the Harry Potter franchise?

It may sound bizarre but the rapper tweeted a photo of himself as house elf Dobby who appeared in the Harry Potter films. And what is more, even author and franchise creator JK Rowling reacted to it.

Also Read |Netizens weigh in over viral tweet on Snoop Dogg’s resemblance with Senegal football head coach

“SnoopDobbyDobb,” Snoop Dogg captioned the photo, a regal portrait of him as Dobby.

See the post below:

Posted Monday, the tweet has received more than 8.19 lakh likes so far. JK Rowling reacted with a heart and a laughing emoticon as she retweeted the photo.

“Master gave SnoopDobbyDobb a blunt!” commented a user. “SnoopDobbyDobb is a free elf!” said another.

In another bizarre piece of art, Snoop Dogg also tweeted a fan art of himself as a “Frog Dogg”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

Recently, a tweet about Snoop Dogg’s resemblance to Senegal football team’s coach went viral. The tweet showed coach Aliou Cisse’s photo from Senegal’s match against the Netherlands. The 16-time Grammy-nominated rapper reshared the post alongside a football emoji.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 05:25:07 pm
Next Story

Five Class 9 and 10 students apprehended in Hyderabad for sexually assaulting classmate, filming the act

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close