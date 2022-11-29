Snoop Dogg tweets fan art of himself as Dobby from the Harry Potter franchise. JK Rowling reacts

American rapper Snoop Dogg has worn many hats in his long and illustrious career. The 51-year-old has sold over 23 million albums in the US and more than 35 million albums worldwide since making his debut in 1992. From acting in numerous films to even appearing in a Bollywood song with Akshay Kumar in Singh Is Kinng, is there anything that he hasn’t done? But have you ever imagined Snoop Dogg in the Harry Potter franchise?

It may sound bizarre but the rapper tweeted a photo of himself as house elf Dobby who appeared in the Harry Potter films. And what is more, even author and franchise creator JK Rowling reacted to it.

“SnoopDobbyDobb,” Snoop Dogg captioned the photo, a regal portrait of him as Dobby.

See the post below:

Posted Monday, the tweet has received more than 8.19 lakh likes so far. JK Rowling reacted with a heart and a laughing emoticon as she retweeted the photo.

“Master gave SnoopDobbyDobb a blunt!” commented a user. “SnoopDobbyDobb is a free elf!” said another.

In another bizarre piece of art, Snoop Dogg also tweeted a fan art of himself as a “Frog Dogg”.

Recently, a tweet about Snoop Dogg’s resemblance to Senegal football team’s coach went viral. The tweet showed coach Aliou Cisse’s photo from Senegal’s match against the Netherlands. The 16-time Grammy-nominated rapper reshared the post alongside a football emoji.