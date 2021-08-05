scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart’s hilarious, and un-expert, Olympic commentary is making jaws hurt

Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart's uncensored commentary on the ongoing Tokyo Olympics is an internet fix we didn't know we needed. Don't miss the one on the equestrian event.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2021 7:19:56 pm
Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart Tokyo Olympic Commentators viral video, Peacock, NBCUniversal, twitter reactions, tokyo 2020, trending, Indian express, indian express newsSnoop's and Hart's analysis of the event at the Tokyo Olympics has left netizens in stitches.

As the entire world watches the action unfolding at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, rapper Snoop Dogg and actor Kevin Hart have joined forces to offer their hilarious take on the events.

The unconventional duo appeared on Peacock — NBCUniversal’s streaming service — to host a show titled ‘Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg’ where they hilariously analysed out-of-context clips from the Tokyo Games.

Two shorts clips from the equestrian event caught Snoop’s attention. “Horses. I like this. This is equestrian,” the American rapper can be heard saying in the clip and adding, “Oh, the horse crip-walking! Do you see that? On the set! That’s gangsta…”

While Snoop continued to comment on the horse’s trotting, Hart pitched in to ask how the “horses even get to Tokyo”. Another clip features the duo candidly watching a clip of skeet-shooting.

Hart and Snoop also watched the opening ceremony of the games and had a lot to say about it.

Snoop’s and Hart’s analysis of the event at the Tokyo Olympics has left netizens in stitches. “Whoever thought to put together @KevinHart4real and @SnoopDogg to cover the Tokyo Olympics deserves a raise! They are just too funny,” wrote a user while sharing a segment from the show.

