SNL premiers with Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh, garners mixed reaction online

The 44th season premiere of the popular political satire show began with a sketch with Matt Damon playing an angry Kavanaugh screaming at the Senate committee asking him questions. The 44th season premiere of the popular political satire show began with a sketch with Matt Damon playing an angry Kavanaugh screaming at the Senate committee asking him questions.

The evocative scenes during Kavanaugh hearings have etched in the minds of people not just in America but around the globe. Now, mocking Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the Saturday Night Live kicked-off their new season in a recreation of his contentious testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The 44th season premiere of the popular political satire show began with a sketch with Matt Damon playing an angry Kavanaugh screaming at the Senate committee asking him questions. It was quite similar to how the judge reacted during the hearing of the sexual assault allegations levied against him by Dr Christine Blasey Ford.

Damon’s Kavanaugh showed him viciously drinking glasses of water, along with either yelling in a blind rage or crying.

Welcome to Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination hearing. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/RYhKNbroM5 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 30, 2018

Now it’s time to hear from Judge Brett Kavanaugh (Matt Damon). #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/dvu1VgJZt5 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 30, 2018

Through aggressive sniffles, Damon added, “Now I am usually an optimist, a keg is half full kind of guy, but what I’ve seen from the monsters on this committee makes me want to puke—and not from beer!”

“Next question, did you ever drink too many beers?” – Senator Amy Klobuchar (@TheRealDratch) #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/2U2GcU9i6r — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 30, 2018

Just one final question for Judge Kavanaugh. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/C01pUG7JlU — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 30, 2018

And if Damon’s Kavanaugh impressions were not enough for people to love the sketch, it also featured Kate McKinnon as Lindsey Graham. For the satire piece, McKinnon as Graham demanded that Democrats leave Kavanaugh alone, but not without repeatedly comparing Kavanaugh to Bill Cosby. “Put this man on the Supreme Court right now! No votes, no discussion. You give him a goddamn robe and you let him do whatever the hell he wants,” Graham said.

Kate McKinnon does Lindsey Graham better than Lindsey Graham does Lindsey Graham. pic.twitter.com/NL0ijevJpo — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 30, 2018

Twitterati including celebrities were thrilled to see the SNL sketch and remarked how uncannily Damon nailed the Kavanaugh impression. While most said it was scary how accurate the recreation was, others thought this was much needed to overcome the disappointment after Republicans still vowed to support him for the nomination. Few also felt Damon representing him was problematic. Many were unhappy that SNL turned it into a funny skit.

Matt Damon just crushed it on SNL. That was hilarious. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018

The audience going wild over Matt Damon – who supported Casey Affleck and said problematic things about sexual assault – playing accused sexual assaulter Brett Kavanaugh is making me uncomfortable. #SNL — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) September 30, 2018

Tonight, on @SNL, comedic genius Kate McKinnon somehow managed to out-Lindsey Graham @LindseyGrahamSC. It was a proper roast of a full-on idiot. You utterly humiliated yourself on Thursday, Senator, and we’re all still laughing… not with you, AT you. pic.twitter.com/Dz6MabDra5 — CHRiZ (@CB_sings) September 30, 2018

Kate McKinnon does Lindsey Graham better than Lindsey Graham does Lindsey Graham. pic.twitter.com/NL0ijevJpo — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 30, 2018

Notice how #SNLPremiere has Matt Damon mock a man for defending his name but nothing about Dr. Ford who accused him. There were sooooooo many jokes to be made about that cross eyed lady but nothing. fake news Fake Comedy!!! pic.twitter.com/NyfCTAlI7J — 6’7-Eleven Inches (@LeBandzJames1) September 30, 2018

If @nbcsnl had any guts they would have also had a high profile actress portray Ford. But they have zero guts. It takes no courage to pile on a white male in American. This is not the SNL I grew up with. “Matt Damon” #SNLPremiere — Team NC-USA (@tgh0321) September 30, 2018

Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh and Kate McKinnon as Lindsey Graham on @nbcsnl is something I didn’t realize I needed. What an opening. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/Ec2eQn5Lhd — Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) September 30, 2018

Oh man Matt Damon as #BrettKavanaugh bringing out the creepy calender. Too perfect. #SNL pic.twitter.com/QrL5MkgT4r — Justin Enriquez (@justinenriquez_) September 30, 2018

Somewhere Brett Kavanaugh is burning all his Matt Damon DVDs.#SNLPremiere #SNL pic.twitter.com/mkrQM2CBeW — Santa Claus, CEO 🎅🏻 (@SantaInc) September 30, 2018

Brilliant, and frighteningly accurate! — Renee Kadlubek (@reneekad) September 30, 2018

Quick. I need the oral history of how Matt Damon wound up as Brett Kavanaugh on #SNLPremiere. pic.twitter.com/ng2lIpH8UH — Staci D Kramer (@sdkstl) September 30, 2018

Do you think Brett Kavanaugh is at home, crying, writing in his 2018 calendar about how mean yet honest #SNLPremiere is? — Daniel Baker (@dan_baker11) September 30, 2018

can’t believe they made this into a skit on SNL. This is low. What Ms. Ford felt during her testimony was serious. I can’t laugh at this. Everything ain’t funny. #SNL — Paris (@ParisDaRealest) September 30, 2018

No matter how see the #SCOTUS debate #SNL with Matt Damon as #BrettKavanaugh has sticked the landing — Fynmere (@fynmere) September 30, 2018

Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh is so perfect in so many ways. And I don’t mean that as a compliment. https://t.co/jazdMUKkj5 — joscanton (@camclock) September 30, 2018

I know Hollywood runs on hypocrisy, but there’s something ironic about Matt Damon doing a skit on Kavanaugh and not also one on Harvey Weinstein, his longtime pal. I guess sexual assault is worse when the alleged culprit is a conservative and not a liberal. — 𝙰𝚕𝚎𝚡 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔𝚠𝚎𝚕𝚕 (@alexrblackwell) September 30, 2018

Matt Damon playing Kavanaugh. Sure. Let’s recall his comments on the #MeToo movement. “It’s a watershed movement”

“There should be a broad spectrum of behaviour to judge sexual harassment”

“I should get in the backseat and close my mouth for a while” Amazing 🙃 — Am I Write? (@WordsSlay) September 30, 2018

Sexual assault and ruining a man’s life and family is all just comedy to these people. Ford has stated how this has crippled her life and Kavanaugh’s career is over. SNL and Matt Damon find this hillarious. Sexual assault. Dude. I am done with you too. https://t.co/WsEks8rh6r — Red (@Redone68) September 30, 2018

Matt Damon is trending because he’s mocking Kavanaugh on SNL… And for a moment, the world makes sense again… #KavanaughHearings #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/t9FIUIpdk9 — Ann Marie Pincivero (@ampincivero) September 30, 2018

I find it so interesting that Matt Damon and #SNL are mocking the Kavanaugh hearing as if Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault is just a big joke and not a serious matter. Almost as if they all know it is a big lie and Kavanaugh is being crucified… — DeplorableForTRUMP (@IAmADeplorable) September 30, 2018

Share your thoughts about the sketch in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd