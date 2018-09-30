Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

SNL premiers with Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh, garners mixed reaction online

While many thought that Matt Damon nailed the Kavanaugh impression for the Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit, others thought casting him for the role was problematic. Few users also asked why Dr Ford was not represented in the sketch.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 30, 2018 5:56:12 pm
saturday night live, snl premier, matt damon, brett kavanaugh, kavanaugh hearing snl, entertainment news, indian express, viral news The 44th season premiere of the popular political satire show began with a sketch with Matt Damon playing an angry Kavanaugh screaming at the Senate committee asking him questions.
Related News

The evocative scenes during Kavanaugh hearings have etched in the minds of people not just in America but around the globe. Now, mocking Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the Saturday Night Live kicked-off their new season in a recreation of his contentious testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The 44th season premiere of the popular political satire show began with a sketch with Matt Damon playing an angry Kavanaugh screaming at the Senate committee asking him questions. It was quite similar to how the judge reacted during the hearing of the sexual assault allegations levied against him by Dr Christine Blasey Ford.

Damon’s Kavanaugh showed him viciously drinking glasses of water, along with either yelling in a blind rage or crying.

Through aggressive sniffles, Damon added, “Now I am usually an optimist, a keg is half full kind of guy, but what I’ve seen from the monsters on this committee makes me want to puke—and not from beer!”

And if Damon’s Kavanaugh impressions were not enough for people to love the sketch, it also featured Kate McKinnon as Lindsey Graham. For the satire piece, McKinnon as Graham demanded that Democrats leave Kavanaugh alone, but not without repeatedly comparing Kavanaugh to Bill Cosby. “Put this man on the Supreme Court right now! No votes, no discussion. You give him a goddamn robe and you let him do whatever the hell he wants,” Graham said.

Twitterati including celebrities were thrilled to see the SNL sketch and remarked how uncannily Damon nailed the Kavanaugh impression. While most said it was scary how accurate the recreation was, others thought this was much needed to overcome the disappointment after Republicans still vowed to support him for the nomination. Few also felt Damon representing him was problematic. Many were unhappy that SNL turned it into a funny skit.

Share your thoughts about the sketch in comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement