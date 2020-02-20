Snakes in a pillowcase: A UK fire station gets surprise package second time this month

All the snakes that were recently discovered, were taken to the vet and deemed well. All the snakes that were recently discovered, were taken to the vet and deemed well.

A pillowcase containing 16 live snakes was dumped outside a fire station in the UK and authorities are mystified since it’s the second time it has happened this month.

The pillowcase containing the snakes was dumped behind a dustbin near the Farringdon Fire Station in Sunderland on February 15, said the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

But just days earlier, a similar incident had taken place in which 13 royal pythons were dumped at the same fire station in a pillowcase.

An Independent report said that the first batch of snakes was spotted by a member of the public after he spotted movement inside a pillowcase that had a Toy Story print on it. The snakes were later taken to a veterinarian, but one of the snakes died later.

RSPCA inspector Heidi Cleaver told CNN that she was shocked to find more snakes at the same spot for a second time.

“We were in the midst of Storm Dennis at the weekend when these snakes, who need heat and light in order to survive, were left outside in the cold with just a pillowcase to contain them,” said said.

According to Cleaver, all 16 snakes were taken to a veterinarian and were diagnosed to be in good health. The RSPCA has appealed for more information, reported CNN.

Here’s how people reacted to the incident:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd