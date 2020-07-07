Australian fights deadly snake while driving at over 100 kilometres per hour

The 27-year-old explained that the snake had wrapped around his legs. (Picture credit: Facebook, Queensland Police department) The 27-year-old explained that the snake had wrapped around his legs. (Picture credit: Facebook, Queensland Police department)

An Australian man had to fight a deadly snake with a knife and seatbelt, all while driving at over 100 kilometres per hour.

The police said a 27-year-old, identified only as Jimmy, was driving down the Dawson Highway west of Calliope in central Queensland when he saw a brown snake in the cab of his vehicle.

Thinking he had been bitten during the tussle, the motorist killed the snake and was speeding towards the nearest hospital. However, he was pulled over by the Queensland Police Service for driving at 123 kilometres per hour.

A video released by the Queensland Police Department on Facebook shows an officer after the vehicle pulled over. In the video, the 27-year-old explained that the snake had wrapped itself on his legs and struck a couple of times on the driver’s seat.

“The more I moved my legs … it just started to wrap around me. Its head just started striking at the (driver’s seat) chair, between my legs,” he said.

Watch it here:

Many praised the man for his bravery after coming across the video. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to CNN, paramedics said that the man hadn’t been and was suffering from shock.

“It was pretty terrifying, I’ve never been so happy to see red and blue lights,” the man said in the video.

Brown snakes are a type of venomous snake that is commonly spotted in eastern and central Australia

