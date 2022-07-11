Snake slithers on car’s windshield during woman’s road trip, watch the terrifying video

A slithery intruder terrified a woman while she was on a road trip in Kansas, US. The woman identified as Vicki Peterson Ruhl spotted a snake on her car’s windshield as she drove on a highway, leaving her panicked.

A clip showing the snake slithering on the car has gone viral and netizens have been left terrified. The clip shared by ABC News on Instagram shows the snake crawling on the rear view mirror and sliding onto the windshield. At one point, the reptile is seen staring at the driver and flicking its tongue. Towards the end of the video, the snake is seen crawling on a footpath and heading away from the road.

ALSO READ | AirAsia flight diverted after snake spotted inside plane. Watch video

Vicki Peterson Ruhl shared one of the clips on Facebook and wrote, “I am CERTAIN this where I missed my exit, in Wichita. Those EYES, it’s looking at me!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

Ruhl also said that she panicked at the sight of the reptile. Halting the vehicle on a highway, in the middle of nowhere, was not an option for her. She kept driving amid the heat and waited till the snake moved away from the car, as per the woman’s Facebook comments.

“I was NOT brave, no way, not even remotely, I was terrified, and went into p a full-blown panic attack. The only thing I could do is try to keep my car on the road, as the snake kept going back and forth from the passenger side to the drivers side of my front windshield. At one point, he goes straight up in front of me, looks at me, and then slithers off, again,” Ruhl commented.

Users were also petrified by the snake crawling on the car. A user commented, “I’ll be having a heart attack if I am in that car.” Another user wrote, “It just moving to another state for the summer.”