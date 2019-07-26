Snake inside Nigerian parliament sends lawmakers scampering, adjourn session indefinitely

Lawmakers in Nigeria had an unexpected visitor on Thursday when a snake dropped from the roof of the chamber and forced them to end their session, AFP reported.

Though the reptile fell on the floor, it did not hurt anybody before being killed.

“We were about to enter a full session when a big snake came out of the room. This disrupted our meeting and we had to leave in a hurry,” said Ondo State Parliament spokesman Olugbenga Omole.

Omble blamed the incident on the dilapidated condition of the assembly due to lack of funds and overdue of maintenance.

“That chamber is no longer safe for legislative business and because of that, we decided to adjourn indefinitely. The house will be going on an indefinite recess,” Omole said.

There have been complaints of rodents and reptiles in the bushes around the assembly complex but it is the first time a snake was known to have made an appearance inside the assembly floor.

Though he did not mention what type of snake it was, he asserted that lawmakers are not planning to return until proper fumigation of the place was done.

“This chamber no longer provides the necessary security for legislative work and that is why we have decided to adjourn our meetings sine die. The chamber will go on parliamentary holidays for an indefinite period of time,” he said.

Nigeria is known to be home for many varieties of snakes, including venomous vipers, spitting cobras, and puff adders. According to a study published by the African Journal of Medicine and Medical Science in 2001, nearly 500 people per 100,000 of the population are bitten by snakes in Nigeria on average per year.

(With inputs from AFP)