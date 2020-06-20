Woman finds snake inside her car, Facebook post detailing the events goes viral

The picture shows the snake coiled up on the floor of the driver’s compartment. (Picture credit: Facebook/Eureka Police Department) The picture shows the snake coiled up on the floor of the driver’s compartment. (Picture credit: Facebook/Eureka Police Department)

A woman had the scare of her life after finding a snake in her car and a Facebook post detailing the events after the reptile’s discovery is making rounds on the internet.

Eureka Police Department, in a Facebook post, said that a woman was driving on the interstate 44 when she discovered the snake making its way into the driver’s compartment.

However, as the snake couldn’t be taken out by the officers, the post said that the vehicle had to be towed to another location. Subsequently, everyone had to wait until the snake made its way out of the car.

The post was accompanied by the picture of the snake, which was coiled up on the floor of the driver’s compartment.

Take a look:

Since being shared on June 18, the post received quite a lot of reactions online. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd