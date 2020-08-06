scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 06, 2020
Police rescue 3-foot-long python from a woman’s car

Officers discovered a three-foot-long python hiding in the car's engine and managed to remove it safely.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 6, 2020 12:20:10 pm
Snakes, Snake rescue, Python, Python inside car, Python rescue, Roswell Police Department, Trending news, Indian Express news. Details of the rescue and pictures of the snake were shared on Facebook by the department. (Picture credit: Facebook/ Roswell Police Department)

A couple of officers from a police department in New Mexico responded to woman’s’ call after she found a python in her car tyre and they managed to rescue the reptile.

Officers from the Roswell Police Department discovered a three-foot-long python in the car and found that it had moved to the car’s engine from the tyre.

However, according to a Facebook post by the department, one of the sergeants successfully removed the snake and handed it over to the local animal services.

Details of the rescue and pictures of the snake were shared on Facebook by the department, and they are now being shared widely on social media.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the video praised the officers for their timely intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

