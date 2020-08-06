Police rescue 3-foot-long python from a woman’s car

Details of the rescue and pictures of the snake were shared on Facebook by the department. (Picture credit: Facebook/ Roswell Police Department) Details of the rescue and pictures of the snake were shared on Facebook by the department. (Picture credit: Facebook/ Roswell Police Department)

A couple of officers from a police department in New Mexico responded to woman’s’ call after she found a python in her car tyre and they managed to rescue the reptile.

Officers from the Roswell Police Department discovered a three-foot-long python in the car and found that it had moved to the car’s engine from the tyre.

However, according to a Facebook post by the department, one of the sergeants successfully removed the snake and handed it over to the local animal services.

Details of the rescue and pictures of the snake were shared on Facebook by the department, and they are now being shared widely on social media.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the video praised the officers for their timely intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

