Toggle Menu
Way too comfy: Netizens react after python caught relaxing on a bedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/snake-caught-getting-comfy-on-bed-netizens-react-5914674/

Way too comfy: Netizens react after python caught relaxing on a bed

The incident was also shared on Facebook by the snake catchers who said while it was very unlikely for snakes to come through the roof, "every now and then something like this happens".

Sanke in bed, Australian family found a snake in bed, Trending, Indian Express news, Latest news
Professional snake catchers, Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, were called in by the family to relocate the Python.

A slithery intruder gave a once in a lifetime shock to a family in Glasshouse Mountains, Australia after the Carpet Python was seen relaxing on a bed in their home.

Professional snake catchers were called in immediately by the family to relocate the python. Though the family was puzzled on how the snake ended up on the bed, the snake catchers presumed that the reptile must have been “relaxing” on a light fitting before it fell on to the bed.

The incident was also shared on Facebook by the snake catchers who said while it was very unlikely for snakes to come through the roof, “every now and then something like this happens”. The post was flooded with comments on the incident. While some found the snake “adorable”, others called it a “nightmare”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android