Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Watch: Snake catcher smoothly relocates pythons found mating in woman’s kitchen

The pythons were spotted behind a microwave oven in a house in Buderim, a suburb near Australia’s Sunshine coast.

Spotting a python in one’s home can be nerve-wracking. Earlier this week, a woman from Buderim, a suburb near Australia’s Sunshine coast, encountered not one but two such slithery intruders in her house.

The woman spotted the mating pythons behind her microwave oven and sought help from a professional reptile relocation service to remove the creatures from her home. While pythons are relatively less aggressive than venomous snakes, it is inadvisable to handle them without professional expertise.

In Queensland, which has a significant population of snakes and pythons, the period from mid-September to mid-November is mating season.

On Friday, Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, a reptile relocation service based in Queensland, posted an awe-inspiring video that showed how swiftly a professional python catcher captured the mating reptiles in breathable snake bags and released them in the wild.

Sharing the now-viral rescue video, the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers wrote, “Two Carpet Pythons Mating on Kitchen Bench! Wow…yes you read that correctly! We arrived at a home in Buderim where two decent-sized Carpet Pythons had come into a lady’s kitchen through an open window and decided to snuggle up behind the microwave! We were able to get there very quickly and relocate the two love birds back out into the bush where they belong.”

The video gathered over 1,800 likes and hundreds of reshares. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “I can’t imagine living anywhere snakes could just appear behind the microwave”. Another person wrote, “OMG I’m not paranoid about snakes but I think I would be if I was confronted with that. ”.

