‘So beautiful’: Snake breeder hugs and embraces python, says they make amazing pets

Snakes induce a sense of fear and dread in most people. Fear of the reptile is common as they can be venomous. However, there are still some who are not afraid of them and even embrace them. One such person is a man named Jay Brewer, a California zookeeper and a breeder of snakes.

Brewer, the owner of a pet shop called Prehistoric Pets, posted a video of a reticulated python. “After years of carefully breeding, reticulated pythons, not only are they tamed and make amazing pets but they are actually pretty crazy colourations,” he says in the video while hugging and embracing the snake.

He says some people say this python looks like a rainbow “but it’s really just a regular old reticulated python genetically made to be cool, mellow and beautiful”. “Wow, a picture says a thousand words but how much does a video like this say,” he captioned the video.

The video was posted Thursday and it has received more than 1.1 million views.

“So beautiful,” commented an Instagram user. “That’s my favorite one ever!” said another. “The color is so pretty.. i like it but still snakes are so scary to me,” wrote a third. “My God , I don’t know what to say, a Mix of emotions by love , scary nervous,” another person posted.

Last year, Brewer was bitten by a python on his face while trying to collect her eggs to put into an incubator. The incident was caught on camera and went viral.

The reticulated python is native to South and Southeast Asia and it is the world’s longest snake and among the heaviest too.