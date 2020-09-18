Pictures of python trying to devour possum go viral on social media

As per the Facebook post, the snake was later relocated to an undisclosed location.

A python was seen devouring a possum much bigger in size while hanging from a roof in Australia, and the pictures of the incident are now being shared widely on social media. Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shared images of a carpet python hanging from a roof with a possum down its throat on their Facebook page.

The post revealed that though the snake tried its best to eat the possum upside down, it couldn’t hold on as the prey proved to be too heavy. Check out the pictures here:

As per the Facebook post, the snake was later relocated to an undisclosed location. Take a look at some of the reactions to the pictures:

Since the post was uploaded, it has garnered over 600 likes with more than 100 people reacting to it.

