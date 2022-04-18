Cakes and buns: Watch how Smithsonian zoo celebrated ‘pandaversary’

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the 50th anniversary of their giant panda programme over the weekend with delicious treats for the panda family at the zoo. Panda-friendly fruitsicle cakes were served to 24-year-old male Tian Tian (tee-YEN tee-YEN), 23-year-old female Mei Xiang (may-SHONG) and their 19-month-old male cub Xiao Qi Ji (SHIAU-chi-ji).

A video showing two pandas voraciously eating the colourful cake and people watching them has surfaced online. The video shared by the zoo on Facebook shows two officials presenting the cake in the pandas’ habitat and garnishing the frozen treat. One of the pandas is seen eagerly picking up a piece from the cake and the cub panda follows suit as he grabs the ‘0’ from the ’50′ written on it. Children are seen wearing masks with imprints of pandas and purchasing panda toys. People are also seen watching lion dance performances, being given panda-shaped bao buns, and indulging in other activities.

Watch the video here:



Netizens lauded zoo officials for their efforts and greeted them on the “pandaversary” or the 50th anniversary of the arrival of the first pandas in the United States from China. “What an amazing collaboration between two countries for a wonderful purpose. It’s made such a difference in a world that isn’t known all the time for doing the right thing,” commented a user.

The Facebook post also said that zoo director Brandie Smith and Qin Gang, the Chinese ambassador to the US, added the finishing touches to the cake. The base of the cake is comprised of frozen diluted apple juice and pineapple juice. Sweet potato, apple, carrot, pear, sugar cane, banana, and yellow groove bamboo were used for garnishing the cake. The male panda, Tian, was also given an ornate cake later.

Commenting about the enthralled visitors, Bryan Amaral, the zoo’s senior curator for mammals, told the Associated Press, “I know how passionate people are about pandas. I’m not surprised by that passion at all.”

The giant panda programme between the US and China dates back to 1972 when former American president Richard Nixon visited China. The programme is aimed at conserving endangered pandas, as per the AP report. The report also said that the birth of the cub panda in 2020 was a miracle owing to the age of the mother panda. The mother panda successfully underwent artificial insemination amid the coronavirus pandemic and became the oldest panda to give birth in the US.