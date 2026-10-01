‘A hero’: Trump on Indian pilot Smit Machchhar after mid-air cockpit attack

The plane was carrying 174 people, all of whom survived

US President Donald Trump has praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for fighting his co-pilot, who allegedly stabbed him mid-air aboard a flydubai flight. Trump said he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the incident, Reuters reported.

Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, was forced to make an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after the co-pilot allegedly stabbed Machchhar and attempted to interfere with the aircraft’s controls. The plane was carrying 174 people, all of whom survived

“I spoke to Benjamin Netanyahu about this incident. It seems as though the co-pilot was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job, and he stabbed the pilot. The pilot was in very bad shape. But in a way, he was a hero to open the door,” Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News.