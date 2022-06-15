Watch video: Small plane makes emergency landing, flips over in Australia

Following an engine failure, a small plane made an emergency landing and flipped over in Australia’s Queensland Monday. Vic Pisani, the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, escaped unhurt and even posed for photographs after landing, 9news reported. He was later taken to Gympie hospital for a check-up.

The incident was filmed by eyewitnesses. The clip shared by ABC News on Instagram showed the aircraft circling in the sky. At a certain point, it almost seemed that the plane was heading toward a house. Later, it landed but flipped on dirt.

Netizens were relieved that the pilot escaped without injuries. “Wow! I’m so glad he made it out alive,” a user commented.

The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing. “I just couldn’t get any more power out of it so it rapidly lost power and then as I’m looking at the gauges to see what’s going on, I noticed the propeller had stopped,” Pisani was quoted as saying by 9news.

It was the first such experience in the 30-year-long career of the veteran pilot. “There’s an airstrip nearby but I was too low to get into a good position for it, there were trees all around it so I just picked the most open-looking country which just happened to be here,” Pisani told 9news.

People in the area were left terrified watching the plane doing rounds and landing. Marty Reinwald, a witness, told ABC News, “He was just circling and circling and there was no sound at all and then we thought, ‘Well, maybe it’s just a training drill’ but then he started losing altitude a little bit.”

“Then all of a sudden he was getting really low over near the tree tops on the mountain there and then we thought, ‘Oh, this guy’s in real big trouble,’” Reinwald added.