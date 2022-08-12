Watch video: Small plane crash-lands on California road

August 12, 2022 7:58:42 pm
Terrifying footage showing a small plane crash-landing on a road in south California in the US and bursting into flames has surfaced online.
The clip shared by ABC News on Instagram shows the aircraft crash-landing on the busy road. The small plane bursts into flame and slides to the side of the road amid plumes of smoke.
The incident happened near Lincoln Avenue in Corona around 12:30 p.m two days ago, NBC reported.
The Corona Fire Department noted on Facebook that two occupants of the aircraft were able to exit the wreckage safely. ABC said on Instagram that no injuries were reported.
“This afternoon, a small plane crashed on the Eastbound 91 between Lincoln and Main. On impact, the plane broke apart and ignited. The two occupants were able to safely exit the wreckage. CHP is the lead agency. Corona Fire, Corona PD, and Caltrans are supporting. Please be advised: The freeway is partially open and will be impacted for several hours,” read the Facebook post.
Watch the video here:
Andrew Cho, the pilot, was quoted as saying by NBC that he took off from the nearby Corona Municipal Airport for a short trip earlier in the day. During his flight back to the airport, the aircraft suddenly lost power and he had to find a spot on the highway to set the plane down.
“My biggest fear was hitting other cars,” Cho told NBC Los Angeles. “I saw enough of a gap there and I just headed for the gap,” he added.
