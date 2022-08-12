scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Watch video: Small plane crash-lands on California road

The Corona Fire Department noted on Facebook that two occupants of the aircraft were able to exit the wreckage safely.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 7:58:42 pm
plane crash lands on road, plane crash landing video, small plane crashes on road, US, California, indian expressThe clip shared by ABC News on Instagram shows the aircraft crash-landing on the busy road.

Terrifying footage showing a small plane crash-landing on a road in south California in the US and bursting into flames has surfaced online.

The clip shared by ABC News on Instagram shows the aircraft crash-landing on the busy road. The small plane bursts into flame and slides to the side of the road amid plumes of smoke.

ALSO READ |Watch video: Small plane makes emergency landing, flips over in Australia

The incident happened near Lincoln Avenue in Corona around 12:30 p.m two days ago, NBC reported.

The Corona Fire Department noted on Facebook that two occupants of the aircraft were able to exit the wreckage safely. ABC said on Instagram that no injuries were reported.

“This afternoon, a small plane crashed on the Eastbound 91 between Lincoln and Main. On impact, the plane broke apart and ignited. The two occupants were able to safely exit the wreckage. CHP is the lead agency. Corona Fire, Corona PD, and Caltrans are supporting. Please be advised: The freeway is partially open and will be impacted for several hours,” read the Facebook post.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

Andrew Cho, the pilot, was quoted as saying by NBC that he took off from the nearby Corona Municipal Airport for a short trip earlier in the day. During his flight back to the airport, the aircraft suddenly lost power and he had to find a spot on the highway to set the plane down.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?

“My biggest fear was hitting other cars,” Cho told NBC Los Angeles. “I saw enough of a gap there and I just headed for the gap,” he added.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 07:58:42 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
Singed by farm law protests, BJP-JJP govt fears flames of common village ...
Singed by farm law protests, BJP-JJP govt fears flames of common village ...
Newsmaker | The 'Bandra Boy' who led BJP to hair's breadth of winning 201...
Newsmaker | The 'Bandra Boy' who led BJP to hair's breadth of winning 201...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Opinion

Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian

Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

BJP follows 'Dostwadi' model, calls welfare schemes 'revdi': Sisodia

BJP follows 'Dostwadi' model, calls welfare schemes 'revdi': Sisodia

Kerala MLA Jaleel calls PoK 'Azad Kashmir'; comment against India's sovereignty, says BJP

Kerala MLA Jaleel calls PoK 'Azad Kashmir'; comment against India's sovereignty, says BJP

Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked India?
Explained

Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked India?

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
School of Life

Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement