Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Watch: Slovenian lawmakers evacuate National Assembly building after earthquake

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, December 29, the second earthquake to rock the country in as many days.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 30, 2020 12:45:03 pm
Earthquake, Croatia earthquake, Slovenia, Slovenia earthquake, Slovenian lawmakers, Slovenian National Assembly, National Assembly earthquake damage, Earthquake caught on camera, Viral video, Earthquake viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.Video of the incident, which is now making rounds on the internet, shows the moment of the quake as one of the deputies were speaking at a session.

Lawmakers at the Slovenian National assembly building had to evacuate after an earthquake in neighbouring Croatia shook the country on December 29.

A video of the incident, which is now making rounds on the internet, shows the exact moment the quake shook the building as one of the deputies was addressing the House. Lawmakers were seen leaving the chambers as the tremors continued to be felt.

Watch the video here:

According to local reports, though the walls and chimneys of the assembly building developed cracks, the main structure of the assembly did not suffer any critical damage.

Take a look at some reactions here:

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, December 29, the second earthquake to rock the country in as many days.

Causing major damages to homes and other buildings, it is the country’s worst earthquake in 140 years — for the second time in 2020 — with the tremor killing at least seven people as per a Bloomberg report.

