Watch: Slovenian lawmakers evacuate National Assembly building after earthquake

Lawmakers at the Slovenian National assembly building had to evacuate after an earthquake in neighbouring Croatia shook the country on December 29.

A video of the incident, which is now making rounds on the internet, shows the exact moment the quake shook the building as one of the deputies was addressing the House. Lawmakers were seen leaving the chambers as the tremors continued to be felt.

Slovenian lawmakers had to evacuate the National Assembly during a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday. The chamber experienced some damages from the earthquake, the second to recently hit the area. pic.twitter.com/ZmnkQCfKHN — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 30, 2020

According to local reports, though the walls and chimneys of the assembly building developed cracks, the main structure of the assembly did not suffer any critical damage.

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, December 29, the second earthquake to rock the country in as many days.

Causing major damages to homes and other buildings, it is the country’s worst earthquake in 140 years — for the second time in 2020 — with the tremor killing at least seven people as per a Bloomberg report.