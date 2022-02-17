scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 17, 2022
A hanging offence: Sloth rescued from electric wires in Columbia

The rescue video was shot in Colombia's Antioquia region.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 17, 2022 4:40:17 pm
Sloth rescued from electric wires in Columbia, Sloth rescue video Columbia, Sloth rescued, Animal rescue video, Indian ExpressSloths, that are indigenous to Columbia, are increasingly threatened by human encroachment of forest land, unregulated logging, and pollution. (BBC News/Instagram)

A shocking and yet endearing video of a sloth’s rescue in Columbia has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the nearly minute-long video, a sloth can be seen dangling from electric wires as a rescue worker, aided with safety equipment, climbs on the pole. He tries to coax the sloth to come towards him but the animal moves further away.

The rescue worker then uses a long tool that looks like a lengthy broomstick to pull the sloth to safety. This trick seems to work as he is able to catch hold of the mammal and carry it down, amidst the cheering of the onlookers. The video also shows the sloth moving back to the wild.

 

 



 



According to the BBC, the video was shot in the rural town of Taraza which is located in the Antioquia region of northwestern Colombia.



This rescue act, which potentially saved the animal from being electrocuted, is winning hearts around the world. Many netizens appreciated the perseverance of the rescue worker and thanked him for his service. “Thanks to that guy for his cool and very good rescue work. Lucky sloth”, a person commented on the video. Another person tweeted, “Lol, I hate it when animals fight you when you’re trying to help them. I get that they don’t understand what you’re doing and they’re scared but it’s really annoying sometimes!”

Sloths, that are indigenous to Columbia, are increasingly getting threatened by human encroachment of forest land, unregulated wood logging, and pollution.

