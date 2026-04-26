‘So scary’: slingshot ride cable snaps at Spain fair, sends capsule free-falling

The accident unfolded on the Steel Max bungee-style attraction at the Seville Fair (Image source: @BNODesk/X)

In a harrowing incident, a cable broke midair on an amusement ride in Spain, injuring four people. The accident unfolded on the Steel Max bungee-style attraction at the Seville Fair around 8.20 pm local time on April 24, according to a Facebook post by the Seville Emergency Service Department (SESD).

The SESD’s post read in translation, “Four people have been injured of a mild nature, being treated on the spot. [Emergency services] subsequently transferred two of them (those who were travelling inside) to a health centre.”

Emergency crews quickly secured the ride and the surrounding area, while the Civil Protection Service arrived to assist.