‘So scary’: slingshot ride cable snaps at Spain fair, sends capsule free-falling

In a harrowing incident, a cable broke midair on an amusement ride in Spain, injuring four people. The accident unfolded on the Steel Max bungee-style attraction at the Seville Fair around 8.20 pm local time on April 24, according to a Facebook post by the Seville Emergency Service Department (SESD).
The SESD’s post read in translation, “Four people have been injured of a mild nature, being treated on the spot. [Emergency services] subsequently transferred two of them (those who were travelling inside) to a health centre.”
Emergency crews quickly secured the ride and the surrounding area, while the Civil Protection Service arrived to assist.
The viral video captures the moment the ride launches a two-person capsule roughly 300 ft into the air using a bungee cable. As the riders swing in a circular motion, the cable suddenly breaks, sending the capsule dropping towards the ground.
The two occupants, still strapped into their seats, were later seen on the ground awaiting medical attention. According to the Spanish news outlet La Razón, they were taken to a nearby health facility.
Among the four injured were the two children riding in the capsule and two bystanders who were struck by falling debris. According to Daily Mail, all sustained only minor injuries.
Watch here:
WATCH: Slingshot ride breaks loose at fair in Spain, injuring 4 people pic.twitter.com/EP6qC32hUt
— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 25, 2026
The video has gone viral across social media, prompting a range of reactions. “Note to self: never enter a metallic death ball tethered to bungee cables that appear to have been installed in the 1900s,” an X user wrote. “This is the exact reason I’ve never gone on this damn ride. I have too many trust issues… Especially since most park employees & safety personal who check these rides are TEENAGERS. Nope… I like living. I’m glad no one died though,” another user commented.
“Rides are all fun and good until things go wrong. This is so scary,” a third user reacted.
The Seville Fair, a traditional event held each April, takes place at a fairground in the Los Remedios area, located southwest of Seville along the river, according to the Andalusian regional website.