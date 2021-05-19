scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Watch: People flee in panic as 300-metre-high skyscraper wobbles in China

The SEG Plaza in Shenzhen, southern China, inexplicably began to shake at around 1 pm, prompting the evacuation of people inside and creating panic among pedestrians.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2021 2:40:39 pm
Skyscraper shakes for unknown reasons, China, Skyscraper wobbles in China, SEG Plaza wobbles, Shenzhen, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express newsSEG Plaza was completed in 2000 and houses some of the major electronics market as well as offices in the province.

A 300-metre-high skyscraper was evacuated on Tuesday in China after it began to shake, mysteriously. The video of the incident is now making rounds on the internet, baffling many.

According to The Guardian, the SEG Plaza in Shenzhen, southern China, inexplicably began to shake at around 1 pm, prompting the evacuation of people inside and creating panic among pedestrians. The building was subsequently shut.

Emergency management officials investigated the matter and confirmed on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, that there was no earthquake in Shenzhen, local media reported.

Videos making rounds on the internet showed the building shaking as terrified bystanders rush to take cover.

SEG Plaza was completed in 2000 and houses some of the major electronics market as well as offices in the province.

It is named after Shenzhen Electronics Group, a semiconductor and electronics manufacturer, whose offices are based in the complex.  As per the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat skyscraper database, it is the 18th tallest tower in Shenzhen.

