Watch: People flee in panic as 300-metre-high skyscraper wobbles in China

May 19, 2021 2:40:39 pm
A 300-metre-high skyscraper was evacuated on Tuesday in China after it began to shake, mysteriously. The video of the incident is now making rounds on the internet, baffling many.
According to The Guardian, the SEG Plaza in Shenzhen, southern China, inexplicably began to shake at around 1 pm, prompting the evacuation of people inside and creating panic among pedestrians. The building was subsequently shut.
Emergency management officials investigated the matter and confirmed on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, that there was no earthquake in Shenzhen, local media reported.
剛剛中午時分，位於深圳華強北，樓高73層的賽格電子大廈突然搖晃，原因不明也沒地震！樓宇內人群和樓下人群紛紛逃命！ pic.twitter.com/aoixkH6OeY
— 風再起時【香港挺郭后援會3】 (@dZnJUCdo4FlZqgd) May 18, 2021
Videos making rounds on the internet showed the building shaking as terrified bystanders rush to take cover.
— 風再起時【香港挺郭后援會3】 (@dZnJUCdo4FlZqgd) May 18, 2021
SEG Plaza was completed in 2000 and houses some of the major electronics market as well as offices in the province.
大風吹的🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/z17fcQwGMZ
— 😷陳芝麻😷 (@amberjackchen) May 18, 2021
It is named after Shenzhen Electronics Group, a semiconductor and electronics manufacturer, whose offices are based in the complex. As per the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat skyscraper database, it is the 18th tallest tower in Shenzhen.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-