Thursday, May 26, 2022
Watch: Skydiver makes video call to parents while jumping off aeroplane

A resident of Ireland, Roger Ryan took part in a 14,000-foot skydive while being on a Skype call with his parents.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2022 10:08:12 pm
Man skype parents while skydiving, Man video calls parents while skydiving, Irish man calls parents as he skydive, Skydiving video, Indian ExpressRoger did ab14,000-foot skydive in Australia

People love to share their travel experiences with their family and friends. Roger Ryan went one step further and made a video call to his parents as he went skydiving in Australia.

A resident of Ireland, Ryan surprised his parents when he took part in a 14,000-foot skydive while being on a Skype call with them. The video, which was shot in 2015, has resurfaced and is going viral on social media.

In the 50-second video clip, one can see Ryan talking to his parents and then jumping off a plane as his parents react with joy and surprise.

“Okay so I am going to jump off a plane right now, so I’ll talk to you in a second,” Roger says before plunging from the plane to skydive. “Oh no he is jumping off the aeroplane,” his mother exclaims, and his father says, “I thought he was on a bus!”. Then both parents watch in awe as their son safely lands.

Ryan recorded his parents’ reactions on Skype and posted them on the travel resource group Hostelworld’s YouTube channel, where the video gained over two million views.

Commenting on the video, a YouTube user wrote, “Can we talk about how freaking hilarious and adorable his parents are? This was so sweet!”. Another person remarked, “I’m so impressed with his cellphone service provider.”

This six-year-old video surfaced online again recently after it was reposted by popular Instagram accounts such as Pubity.

