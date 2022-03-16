scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
The sky turns red-orange in Spain. See photos and videos

As red-orange dust-filled parts of Spain, residents were advised to use face masks.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2022 5:54:24 pm
orange sky in Spain, orange-red in Spain, dust cloud in Spain, sky photos, indian expressA photograph shared by Twitter user Descubre Salinas showed the vast orange coloured sky over the landscape.

Photographs of the sky coloured red-orange in Spain have been circulating on social media and there was no filter behind it. The BBC reported that skies across Spain turned orange after a Saharan dust cloud hit the area Tuesday.

A photograph shared by Twitter user Descubre Salinas showed the vast orange coloured sky over the landscape. Many other users also took to Twitter to share photographs of the unusual sky. Videos showed Spain’s landscape looking red-orange.

See posts:

Many people woke up to see the red-orange coloured sky and were left bewildered. Visibility in the capital city of Madrid and others like Granada and Leon slipped to 2.5 miles, the Associated Press cited Spain’s weather service as saying.

As red-orange dust-filled parts of Spain, authorities issued extremely bad air quality warnings for Madrid, as per the AP report. Residents were advised to use face masks, already being widely used amid the coronavirus pandemic, and avoid outdoor exercises.

The country’s weather service noted the dust storm as “extraordinary and very intense” and also forecast that the dust will continue to spread through Wednesday. Rubén del Campo, a spokesperson for Spain’s weather service, told AP that while it was unclear if climate change had a direct link to this episode, the expansion of the Sahara Desert over the past century has increased the potential for larger dust storms in Europe.

“It is like it was raining mud,” Álvaro López, a student at the University of Málaga, was quoted as saying by AP. “I was in the car this morning and mud was literally falling.”

