The sky turns red-orange in Spain. See photos and videos

Photographs of the sky coloured red-orange in Spain have been circulating on social media and there was no filter behind it. The BBC reported that skies across Spain turned orange after a Saharan dust cloud hit the area Tuesday.

A photograph shared by Twitter user Descubre Salinas showed the vast orange coloured sky over the landscape. Many other users also took to Twitter to share photographs of the unusual sky. Videos showed Spain’s landscape looking red-orange.

See posts:

From what I can understand in this tweet, the scale of this dry air invasion has been exceptional in southern Spain in years, turning the sky orange.https://t.co/5gtZHmjUDl — jiminluv | FEEL MY RHYTHM D-5 (@165knots) March 16, 2022

Sky turns orange as dust from Sahara desert falls across Spain. As the skies in some parts of Spain glow after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped dust in areas of the country, people have been warned not to stay outside for long periods. Alicante Spain pic.twitter.com/dAWWQfSbDv — Muhammad Munir Khan (@Muhamma52752508) March 15, 2022

No, this isn't a filter. This is our Spanish farmer Sebastian's watermelon crop this morning following a storm. Dust from the Sahara Desert has fallen across Spain, turning the sky rusty orange too.

What a sight! 🏜️ pic.twitter.com/tHUJ7NALEf — Riverford (@Riverford) March 15, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Images shot on March 14 show an eerie haze shrouding the skies as a mass of hot air from the Sahara desert dumped dust on large parts of Spain, colouring the sky orange and coating the streets pic.twitter.com/PXNYFD6Pua — Shehzad Younis (@shehzadyounis) March 16, 2022

The sky in #Spain was particularly a reddish-orange color today. Check out the result of #Sahara dust that pushed across Spain in this latest video…https://t.co/VfMNoEWjP6 pic.twitter.com/vyQfYdjQJS — WeatherBug (@WeatherBug) March 15, 2022

#Saharan dust causing skies across Spain to turn to orange, this dusty sky will drift north into other parts of #Europe this week! #Dust https://t.co/RxIuQdAgth — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) March 14, 2022

Many people woke up to see the red-orange coloured sky and were left bewildered. Visibility in the capital city of Madrid and others like Granada and Leon slipped to 2.5 miles, the Associated Press cited Spain’s weather service as saying.

As red-orange dust-filled parts of Spain, authorities issued extremely bad air quality warnings for Madrid, as per the AP report. Residents were advised to use face masks, already being widely used amid the coronavirus pandemic, and avoid outdoor exercises.

The country’s weather service noted the dust storm as “extraordinary and very intense” and also forecast that the dust will continue to spread through Wednesday. Rubén del Campo, a spokesperson for Spain’s weather service, told AP that while it was unclear if climate change had a direct link to this episode, the expansion of the Sahara Desert over the past century has increased the potential for larger dust storms in Europe.

“It is like it was raining mud,” Álvaro López, a student at the University of Málaga, was quoted as saying by AP. “I was in the car this morning and mud was literally falling.”