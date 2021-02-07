Video of NRI couple skiing in saree and dhoti sets Internet on fire

In her post, Divya mentioned that she took inspiration from Masoom Minawala Mehta, Harini Sekar, and Dolly Jain for this feat.

As far as the couple goals go, this one surely takes the cake! An NRI couple in the US decided to go skiing in Welch village, a popular skiing haunt in Minnesota, in a saree and dhoti!

Pictures and videos of the couple, Divya and Madhu, effortlessly gliding through the snow, donning the traditional attires, are making rounds of the Internet.

“We needed to do something really crazy today to distract ourselves,” Divya wrote while sharing a video in which she and her partner hit the snow-capped mounting slops, skiing.

In her post, Divya mentioned that she took inspiration from Masoom Minawala Mehta, Harini Sekar and Dolly Jain for this feat. Mehta, a fashion blogger, had posted a video of herself, skiing in a saree in Switzerland.

Many, who came across the video on YouTube, left words of appreciation in the comment box. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The video is a glowing testament to how women are breaking down barriers while being rooted in tradition.

From performing cartwheels to hoop dancing, in traditional wear, our women are breaking free from imaginary shackles every day.