scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Latest news

Watch: Skiers have narrow escape after being chased downhill by bear in Romania

The bear reportedly followed the group for several minutes, before wandering back into the woods.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 11, 2021 5:43:02 pm
skiers’ chased by brown bear, Romania, Predeal, bear chase narrow escape, skier mountain bear chase, Viral video, Indian Express news.The now-viral video showed the bear chasing them down the snow-capped mountain.

A group of skiers had the scare of their lives when they were chased by a bear down a mountain slope in central Romania.

One of the skiers captured the close encounter near the town of Predeal and the viral video shows the bear coming after them down the snow-capped mountain.

The bear reportedly followed the group for several minutes, before wandering back into the woods.

Take a look here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Another skier at a Predeal mountain resort had a similar experience in January when a brown bear chased him down the mountain slopes.

The person had to throw a backpack to distract the animal, which gave him just enough time to get to safety.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 11: Latest News

Advertisement