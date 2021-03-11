Watch: Skiers have narrow escape after being chased downhill by bear in Romania

The now-viral video showed the bear chasing them down the snow-capped mountain.

A group of skiers had the scare of their lives when they were chased by a bear down a mountain slope in central Romania.

One of the skiers captured the close encounter near the town of Predeal and the viral video shows the bear coming after them down the snow-capped mountain.

The bear reportedly followed the group for several minutes, before wandering back into the woods.

Take a look here:

Another skier at a Predeal mountain resort had a similar experience in January when a brown bear chased him down the mountain slopes.

The person had to throw a backpack to distract the animal, which gave him just enough time to get to safety.