Skier gets swayed in avalanche, yet captures visual and pens note on scary experience

Skiing, a recreational sport, is an enthralling experience for many and one needs to be extremely careful to avoid grave injuries. A hair-raising video showing a skier, Owne Leeper, being caught in an avalanche in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in the United States is doing the rounds on the internet.

The clip shared by Leeper on Instagram shows him getting swayed in the avalanche. He loses control of his skis and slides between giant rocks. Finally, he lands on the snow-blanketed slope and is heard saying, “Oh, my God.” While swaying in the avalanche, the man captures a video of the turn of events.

Leeper penned down his experience on Instagram. He was worried about the rocky surface and tried digging his hands in the snow to prevent sliding. His attempt to grab his airbag was also in vain as snow covered his shoulders.

“Once I hit the first rock I knew I had to keep my feet under me, for the rock in the middle was about to hit, my skis launched me into the wall, I was able to get my hands up and catch myself before hitting my face, likely popping my shoulder out at that time. I tried hard to keep my feet below me, knowing I had another rock band to clear. Miraculously I bounced over the last section of rocks into the snow,” he wrote.

He sought help from another skier and was taken to the emergency room with the help of three people. He had minor injuries. He also added that the avalanche forecast was moderate with sunny skies and temperatures were in the high 20s at the upper elevation.

Internet users heaved a sigh of relief as he was safe. A user commented, “Glad you’re still with us!” Another user wrote, “Speedy recovery Owen! Thanks for posting the real risks of the sport!” A third user commented, “1) Glad you are (mostly) okay. 2) Good on you for posting this. Always something to learn from events like this. 3) you are tough as shit.”