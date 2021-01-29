scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 29, 2021
Breaking News

Watch: Skier has narrow escape after being chased by bear in Romania’s mountains

The video of the incident, which took place at the Predeal mountain resort in Romania, shows the young tourist being chased by a bear down the slope.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 29, 2021 3:05:55 pm
Skier chased by bear, brown bear videos, Skier chased by bear mountain slope, Romania, Skier chased by bear Romania viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.The video also show passengers on the nearby chairlift and fellow skiers screaming warnings at the man to keep fleeing.

A skier in Romania had a narrow escape when he was chased by a bear down a snow-capped mountain slope. The video of the close encounter is now making rounds on the internet.

The video of the incident, which took place at the Predeal mountain resort in Romania, shows the young tourist being chased by a bear down the slope.

The video also shows passengers on the nearby chairlift and fellow skiers screaming warnings at the man to keep fleeing.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

At a point in the video, the man seems to be losing his momentum. However, the quick-thinking skier throws his backpack on the ground, distracting the bear, which gave him just enough time to get to safety.

Watch the video here:

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to local reports, authorities warned residents of bear sightings by issuing two Ro-Alert messages, a system used in those circumstances where people’s life and health condition are endangered by extreme weather, ominous flood, terrorist attacks or other situations that may put community’s life to danger.

As per a Daily Mail report, another bear was spotted on the slopes of a nearby resort in the week before this incident.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement