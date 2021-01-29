Watch: Skier has narrow escape after being chased by bear in Romania’s mountains

The video also show passengers on the nearby chairlift and fellow skiers screaming warnings at the man to keep fleeing.

A skier in Romania had a narrow escape when he was chased by a bear down a snow-capped mountain slope. The video of the close encounter is now making rounds on the internet.

The video of the incident, which took place at the Predeal mountain resort in Romania, shows the young tourist being chased by a bear down the slope.

The video also shows passengers on the nearby chairlift and fellow skiers screaming warnings at the man to keep fleeing.

At a point in the video, the man seems to be losing his momentum. However, the quick-thinking skier throws his backpack on the ground, distracting the bear, which gave him just enough time to get to safety.

Watch the video here:

Skier in Romania gets chased by a bear pic.twitter.com/WOgtvDQsYn — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) January 26, 2021

That is simultaneously hilarious and terrifying. I would be skiing and screaming the whole way down. — Hallowshroud 🏳️🌈💛🐝 (@sadoldegoth) January 26, 2021

This would make the Olympics more interesting. Downhill Bear Chase Skiing — Male (@IamMale4622) January 27, 2021

This is totally my life and that damn bear is deadlines. — Kate (@neveriswhen) January 26, 2021

I can’t bear this — Shereto (@Shereto2) January 26, 2021

This is what happens when you’re slow AF on the hill. Just send it! ⛷ — Tammy (@tam8261) January 27, 2021

Bear: Teach me how to ski! You can’t run away from me forever! — Eric Rossoni (@EricRossoni) January 26, 2021

Bear has really good downhill control. I kept wondering if skiguy knew about the bear🤔🤣 — magda.boyo (@Xalapalynn) January 26, 2021

Me, waiting for just one of the ski lift riders to acknowledge the manhunt unfolding in front of them. pic.twitter.com/PE1viZ6loW — I want MY country back (@KRondon3) January 27, 2021

Imagine being on the ski lift, knowing this bear might be waiting for you on your way down the slope. — Mel G (@mellion108) January 27, 2021

That bear is a great skier ⛷ — Frank Giugliano (@nyccookies) January 26, 2021

That Romanian ski school has some really tough qualifying test runs. — Salena Sanford 💙🇺🇸 (@SalenaSanford7) January 26, 2021

According to local reports, authorities warned residents of bear sightings by issuing two Ro-Alert messages, a system used in those circumstances where people’s life and health condition are endangered by extreme weather, ominous flood, terrorist attacks or other situations that may put community’s life to danger.

As per a Daily Mail report, another bear was spotted on the slopes of a nearby resort in the week before this incident.